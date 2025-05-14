We all know how important protection is. But for some reason, female condoms are like that mysterious unicorn in the world of contraception: you’ve heard of them, maybe even seen one on Google or during that one awkward secondary school health talk, but you’ve probably never actually bought one. Or even seen them sold anywhere. So today, we’re answering the question that many women (and curious men) have quietly Googled at midnight. But first, let’s address the elephant in the room.

Wait, What Exactly Is a Female Condom?

It’s like a regular condom, but it goes inside the woman’s body, instead of over the penis. But the point is: it does the same job; prevents pregnancy and protects against STIs. And here’s the tea: Female condoms are latex-free

They’re a game-changer for women who want more control over their sexual health

They can be inserted hours before sex (no pressure, no interruptions)

Some say it even feels more natural for both partners Now that we’ve hyped it up, let’s get into the details:

Where Can I Buy Female Condoms in Nigeria?

Female condoms aren’t as readily available as male condoms, but they are out there if you know where to look.

1. Pharmacies and Drugstores

Good old pharmacies are still one of the most reliable places to find them. But not every pharmacy will have them on the shelf. Here's how to do it like a pro: Ask confidently. Yes, it can feel awkward, but remember, it's your body, your choice.

Use the product name. Most female condoms in Nigeria go by the brand name FC2. Just walk in and ask, “Do you have FC2 female condoms?”

Check these pharmacy chains: HealthPlus Medplus The Orange Drugstore Genesis Pharmacy HubCare Pharmacy (Online and in-store)

Pro tip: Go during the day when the staff is more likely to be helpful and not rushing to close shop.

2. Online Stores

Online shopping is your bestie for the shy queens or just the chronically busy babes. Here’s where to click-click-order: Jumia – Search “FC2 female condoms” and filter by trusted sellers. They get delivered discreetly (no packaging screaming “I'm getting some!”)

HealthStation.ng – A health-focused platform that sells everything from supplements to contraceptives.

mydawa.ng – An online pharmacy platform with sexual health products for both men and women.

Drugstore.ng – Nigeria’s version of an online CVS. Reliable and fast.

HubCare – Medical consultations and contraceptives? We love a multi-tasking platform.

Price: ₦ 3,999 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia This is another female condom on Amazon.

Delivery is usually within 1-5 days depending on your location. some of them all you to pay on delivery if you don’t want “female condom” popping up on your bank statement.

3. Government Hospitals and Clinics

Some public hospitals and reproductive health centres offer free or subsidized female condoms. NGOs or government programs often supply these focused on family planning and HIV prevention. Ask at: Primary Health Care Centres

State Hospitals

Family Planning Clinics

NACA or SFH partner clinics (National Agency for the Control of AIDS and Society for Family Health) Don’t be shy to ask the family planning nurse directly. They’re usually super chill and helpful.

4. Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Bless the NGOs, for they’ve been doing the Lord’s work regarding sexual health access. Groups like: Society for Family Health (SFH)

Marie Stopes Nigeria (MSI)

AIDS Prevention Initiative Nigeria (APIN) …have walk-in clinics or outreach programs where you can either get female condoms free or at heavily discounted rates. If you’re in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, or Kano, chances are, there’s an NGO-run clinic nearby.

5. Supermarkets

This one’s a long shot, but some supermarkets that stock pharmaceutical items might have them: SPAR

Ebeano

Shoprite Pharmacy sections Always check near the pharmacy aisle or ask customer service. Just brace yourself because it can be a bit of a treasure hunt.

How Much Do Female Condoms Cost in Nigeria?

They’re a bit pricier than male condoms. Typically: ₦300 to ₦800 per piece depending on the brand and where you buy it

Packs of 3 or 5 can go for ₦1,500 – ₦4,000

Free at many government clinics or NGO outlets But honestly? The comfort, protection, and peace of mind is priceless.

Why Aren’t More Women Using Female Condoms?

Honestly, it’s a combo of: Lack of awareness

Poor accessibility

Gender norms (ugh)

And good old-fashioned misinformation But that’s changing, and YOU reading this are part of the change. Knowledge is power, babe.

Bonus: How to Use a Female Condom

Quick crash course: Take it out of the pack. Squeeze the inner ring (it looks like a mini hoop) and insert it like a tampon. Push it all the way in until it rests against your cervix. Leave the outer ring slightly hanging out—it’s supposed to. You’re good to go! After the deed, gently twist and pull it out. Trash it (don’t flush, please), wash your hands, and strut like the protected queen you are. If you’re still not sure how to, read: How to Use a Female Condom