13 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Women Under ₦30,000

Okay, guys, let’s talk. Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re here, it probably means you’re trying to figure out what to get her. Maybe you’re in a new relationship and don’t want to overdo it. Or you’ve been together for years, and you’re looking for something fresh and meaningful. Either way, finding the perfect gift can feel like cracking a secret code.

The good news? You don’t have to break the bank to make her feel special. The bad news? You still have to put in the effort (sorry, but ‘just vibes’ won’t cut it). Whether she’s into fashion, skincare, books, or experiences, I’ve got you covered with thoughtful and affordable gift ideas under ₦30,000.

Jewelry That Says ‘I See You’

Let’s be honest, jewelry is always a win. Jewelry has a timeless appeal and can make any woman feel cherished. But it’s not just about buying any random necklace; it’s about picking something that feels personal. Think minimalist gold-plated necklaces or dainty bracelets.

Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Perfumes

Scent is powerful—it lingers, it reminds, and it sets the mood. If you’re going for perfume, opt for subtle yet elegant fragrances. Brands like Zara have fantastic options that don’t cost a fortune.

Price: ₦22,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances

A Chic Handbag (Because She Can Never Have Too Many)

A good handbag is not just an accessory—it’s a statement, and also both a practical and fashionable gift. Whether she’s into tote bags, crossbody purses, or structured mini-bags, there’s something for every style.

Price: ₦22,200. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Price: ₦23,999. Where to buy: Jumia

Skincare & Beauty – Because She Deserves to Glow

If she’s into skincare, a good beauty set will make her day. Look for products from trusted Nigerian brands like Arami Essentials, R&R Luxury, or Mint Organic Care. These sets provide a spa-like experience at home, allowing her to indulge in self-care.

Price: ₦5,267.50. Where to Buy: Shop The Afro Beauty

Price: ₦10,000. Where to buy: R&R

Mint Organic Care Travel Bag ( One 100ml Black Soap, One 60ml Body Butter, One 60ml Body Spray, One 60ml Gel Sanitizer, One Dental Kit (Bamboo Toothbrush + Colgate Toothpaste), One Lip Balm, One Cotton & Hemp Cosmetic Bag). Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Mint Organic Care

Personalized Gifts – Make It About Her

Personalized gifts show extra effort. A custom-made photo frame, a name-engraved keychain, or even a customized throw pillow can make her feel truly special.

Consider bracelets or necklaces customized engraved with her initials or a special date (think, the day you both met or when you both started or something else also special like that). It’s intimate and shows you put in some extra effort. Price: ₦16,900-19,000. Where to buy: Shop Daveera

A Romantic Experience – Because Memories Matter

Sometimes, the best gift isn’t a ‘thing’ but an experience. Plan a special date that fits within budget but feels luxurious. You can plan a deep tissue massage for her.

Thalia by Alice

Situated in Lekki Phase I, Thalia by Alice combines modern spa techniques with a tranquil setting. Their deep tissue massage focuses on addressing chronic muscle pain and tension. The spa’s skilled therapists ensure every client leaves feeling refreshed and restored after their one-hour session. Location: Block 73, Dr Omon Ebhomenye Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos. Price: ₦ 30,000. Where to Book: Thalia by Alice

The Lover’s Treat Valentine Box is curated for that special someone. It contains; Gizdodo, Jollof Rice and Fried Rice, 2 Grilled Chicken, Coleslaw, Fruit Parfait, Sweets, Biscuit, Fruits, Bottled Water, Small Chops, Juice, Chocolate, Bottle of Wine, Plus A Free Handwritten Note. Imagine a movie night with the lover’s treat valentine box, a cozy blanket, and a few of her favourite movies or series. It’s intimate, fun, and budget-friendly. Price: 30,000. Where to buy: Shop Rheyreys Kitchen

Flowers (Because Classics Never Fail)

Classics never fail and nothing screams that better than flowers. If you want to keep it simple but meaningful, go for a high-quality chocolate box paired with fresh flowers. You can also opt for assortments that offer a variety of flavors and filling, and add a handwritten letter for that extra touch.

Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Prestige Flower Shop

The Dùne Chocolate Assortment Box comes with 100 mini 5-gram bars of both dark and milk chocolates, making it a sweet treat that will satisfy your loved one’s chocolate cravings. Price: ₦18,000. Where To Buy: Shop Dùne Chocolate.

Scented Candles

A beautifully scented candle can create a relaxing ambiance and serve as a constant reminder of your affection. Look for candles with fragrances like lavender, vanilla, or jasmine, which are known for their calming effects.

Price: ₦19,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances

Books by Her Favorite Authors

If she's an avid reader, gifting her a novel from her favorite author or a bestseller in a genre she loves can be a thoughtful gesture. Consider titles from renowned Nigerian authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie or contemporary international bestsellers.

Price: ₦4,000.00 – ₦6,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cassava Republic

Fitness Accessories

For the health-conscious woman, fitness accessories like a quality yoga mat, resistance bands , or a stylish water bottle can be both useful and encouraging. These gifts show support for her wellness journey and can be found at sports stores or online retailers.

Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop Homz Fitness Shop

DIY Gift Basket

Create a personalized gift basket filled with her favorite items. Include things like her preferred snacks, a bottle of wine, skincare products, and a handwritten note. This customized approach shows thoughtfulness and allows you to tailor the gift to her preferences.