Over the holidays, working out at the gym felt almost counterproductive. One day, I’d be weight training, jogging on the treadmill, or doing yoga poses.

A few days later (or even the same day), I’d be out eating, drinking, and revelling—undoing all my hard work. So, I decided to scale down my gym days and embrace working out at home instead.

At the gym, I focus on three main things: weight training for strength, the treadmill for cardio, and yoga for flexibility. While I already practice at home, I needed to replace the other components of my routine.

Bodyweight exercises and Zumba classes on YouTube are my go-to for targeted workouts, but I wanted a challenge. That’s when resistance bands caught my attention. After some reading and chatting with my more devoted gym friends, I decided to give them a shot.

What Are Resistance Bands?

Also known as mini loop bands, hip bands, workout bands, or booty bands, resistance bands all serve the same purpose: to provide external resistance for your muscles to work against. These deceptively simple-looking bands are versatile, and portable, and come in various shapes, sizes, and resistance levels.

The most common are short bands, perfect for glute activation and lower-body exercises, and longer bands, great for upper-body and flexibility work. Depending on your fitness goals, you can choose between rubber/latex or fabric bands, each with resistance levels ranging from extra light to extra heavy.

Benefits of Resistance Bands

Effective for Strength Training

Research indicates that resistance band training can yield strength gains comparable to traditional gym equipment. A 2019 study highlighted by the Cleveland Clinic found that participants experienced similar improvements in muscle strength using resistance bands as they did with conventional weights.

Enhanced Muscle Activation

Resistance bands provide continuous tension throughout exercises, leading to greater muscle activation. This constant resistance engages stabilizing muscles, contributing to improved overall muscle tone and strength.

Improved Flexibility and Mobility

Incorporating resistance bands into stretching routines can enhance flexibility and mobility. The bands allow for a greater range of motion and can assist in deepening stretches safely.

Putting Resistance Bands to the Test

Dumbbells and kettlebells are great tools for working out at home, you can build a little home gym with them. But resistance bands take up practically no space and weigh next to nothing.

I got a set of five latex bands from Homz Fitness Shop for under ₦ 15,000. These came in pinks and purples and fit into a small drawstring pouch. It offers a range of tensions from extra light to extra heavy. So far, I’ve used three of the bands for arm, back, and core exercises.

I start with the lightest band to activate my muscles, like my arms, before getting into the main workout. Adding a band to dynamic stretches like leg swings or arm circles wakes up those muscles. For strength, I’ve been using the medium bands for exercises like squats, rows, and even bicep curls. After, I use a light or medium band to assist with stretches.

Whether it’s deepening a hamstring stretch or opening up my shoulders, the bands have been game-changers for improving flexibility and reducing soreness. Using the band to assist with stretching has improved my flexibility and helped with post-workout recovery.

One of my favourite exercises to do now is standing rows with the medium band looped around my couch—it’s great for my upper back and arms.

The experience so far has been okay, but not so much for me to quit the gym just yet. For arm workouts, I toggle between the extra light and medium bands, the resistance creates a burn you’d expect from a lightweight, and for core exercises, the medium band saw me engage muscles I didn’t know I had.

Do You Really Need Anything Else?

Resistance bands may not replace being at the gym, but they come close. If your workout goals include general fitness, toning, and functional strength, these bands can deliver. They’re particularly great for small spaces, travel, or anyone just starting their fitness journey.

However, if you’re chasing the feeling of lifting heavy like me, you will miss the gym’s dumbbells and barbells. I’m now looking to use the bands there.