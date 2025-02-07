Top Tech Conferences & Events to Attend in 2025

Nothing beats the energy and excitement of tech events to get you up and running in 2025! These events and conferences are where all the action happens. You get the opportunity to network with the pros, learn about cutting-edge tech, and even land your dream job.



The tech events featured in this roundup take place throughout the year and cover various tech industries—from AI, Gaming, and FinTech to startup events and more. They stand out based on the quality of their speakers, sections, and overall event experience. Regardless of your tech niche, your calendar for the year is incomplete without these top tech conferences and events to spice up your 2025.

Lagos Tech Fest

Like others before it, the 4th edition of the Lagos Tech Fest will be a fun gathering of startups, innovators, investors, and government representatives.

A major highlight is Nigeria’s Tech Leadership Roundtable on February 19th, where top executives and government officials will engage in exclusive conversations about the industry's future. Additionally, the newly launched Pitch Live will provide a stage for visionary entrepreneurs to present groundbreaking ideas.

Designed with networking in mind, dedicated lounges will facilitate one-on-one discussions among key stakeholders, making Lagos Tech Fest 2025 an unmissable event for the tech community.

When is Lagos Tech Fest?

This 2-day event will be held from Wednesday, February 19 to Thursday, February 20, 2025, featuring: A pre-event Happy Hour on Wednesday at The Clubhouse Lagos, 5b Water Corporation, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Nigeria’s Tech Leadership Roundtable on Wednesday at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos; and

The Main Event on Thursday at Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is a paid event, so please ensure you buy your ticket before it sells out.

Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) Lagos 2025

From the packed speaker lineup and exhibitions to the planned activities, the 2025 edition of Africa Gaming Expo promises to be one for the books. This event will take place from Tuesday, February 25, to Thursday, February 27, at the Eko Convention Center. Secure your spot by getting your preferred tickets .

When is Africa Gaming Expo?

Before the event begins on Tuesday, there will be a pre-conference event on Monday, February 24, at Eko Hotels and Suites from 2 PM to 5 PM. This will be followed by an opening ceremony/cocktail event later in the evening from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Lagos Yacht Club, Marina.

The Africa Blockchain, DeFi & Web3 Summit (ABDS) 2025

The Africa Blockchain, DeFi & Web3 Summit, scheduled for Thursday, March 27, at the Muson Centre, Victoria Island, is one of the most anticipated Web3 events this year. It is a free physical event, but you are required to register ahead to secure your spot.

This event will be co-located with the 4th edition of Tech Unite Africa and the Lagos Regional Startup World Cup. They are all free physical events, but you need to register for them ahead of time.

Africa Technology Expo (ATE) 2025

This event, happening on Saturday, June 21st, at Landmark Event Centre, is another opportunity for tech leaders championing innovations in their different industries to gather and make deals happen. You must meet the criteria for your registration category—whether as a participant, media personnel, or exhibitor.

It is a paid event with non-refundable ticket plans and varied perks. Tickets can only be transferred to another attendee before 6 PM WAT on June 5th (2 weeks before the event).

APIConf Lagos 2025

The second edition of the API Conference, which aims to promote API literacy among developers of all skill levels in Lagos, is another opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain practical skills, and explore innovative solutions. This event is free and will take place from Friday, July 18, to Saturday, July 19.



Registration is not open yet, and the location hasn’t been confirmed. Follow their X/Twitter page to stay in the know.

Lagos Startup Week

Last year’s Lagos Startup Week further affirmed the event as a choice stop for tech founders, startups, investors, government representatives in tech, academia, and talents.

This year’s edition promises to be another noteworthy experience. It will be held from Monday, July 21, to Saturday, July 26. Pre-registration has started, but the location for this year’s edition has yet to be announced.

MoonShot by TechCabal

This 2-day annual event is one of the most anticipated tech events every year. Last year’s edition featured startup pitches, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, TED-style talks, panel discussions, mixers, and networking opportunities.

When is Moonshot?

This year will be the 3rd edition, and it promises more value and excitement. It will be held from Wednesday, October 15, to Thursday, October 16, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. However, tickets are not yet available at the time of writing this article.

Devfest Lagos

Google Developers Group (GDG) organises what has become the biggest globally recognised event for developers. The last edition was two days of sheer tech excellence. This year, the event is scheduled from Friday, November 21, to Saturday, November 22.

The Devfest Lagos 2025 team will release more information about this year’s edition. Follow them on X/Twitter and turn on post notifications to stay informed.

Other Events to Watch Out For

There you have it, our roundup of top tech events and conferences to attend in 2025. Find the ones that best suit your professional goals and make plans to attend, I advise volunteering at any of these events for better networking opportunities and other perks.