Rihanna Unveils Vibrant New FENTY x PUMA Collection

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have every reason to celebrate, not only because the rapper was acquitted in his felony assault trial, but also because Rihanna’s highly anticipated FENTY x PUMA collection is set to release.

The collection introduces two striking new colourways of the Avanti LS, a sleek sneaker inspired by the Speedcat and Mostro models. One is presented in bold neon yellow with an orange Formstrip, while the other combines vibrant orange with hot pink. Both styles are crafted almost entirely from leather and feature overlapping stitching compared to the January 2025 release.

The all-new Cat Cleat Jelly slide, a cleat-inspired platform sandal designed for fashion and comfort, is now available. The slide features a padded footbed and is available in neon yellow and orange to complement the sneakers. The collection also includes a mini coin purse for a complete fashion ensemble.