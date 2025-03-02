Riggs vs. NIVEA: Which Men’s Body Spray Is Best For You?

A quote on Pinterest says that if you want a woman’s attention without saying a word, you should get your cologne scents together.

A sweet, pleasant scent will take you places beyond your imagination, elevate your status, and boost your confidence. I've tried, smelled and compared Riggs and Nivea body spray to help you make an informed decision.

Riggs Men Body Spray

Riggs London is a name that resonates with many men when it comes to making a statement in the world of personal care.

Riggs is known for its vibrant blend of scents, like sandalwood with a hint of fresh sage. It delivers a powerful aroma that lasts through even the most hectic days.

One user has been using the Power Body Spray (250ml) and loves "that it’s a perfumed deodorant, which means on days when I’m heading to the gym or just running errands, I don’t need to add perfume."

Numerous TikTok reviews and forum discussions on Nairaland confirm that Riggs holds up well in humid conditions and keeps you smelling fresh for hours.

Typically priced between ₦3,500 and ₦6,000, Riggs offers excellent value for money. It’s available on popular e-commerce sites such as Jumia , Fragrances.com.ng Supermart.ng and TOS Nigeria .

Pros of Riggs Men Body Spray:

Bold, long-lasting fragrance.

Affordable for everyday use.

Widely available across Nigerian markets.

Cons of Riggs Men Body Spray:

The scent may be too strong for those who prefer subtle aromas.

NIVEA Men Body Spray

NIVEA is a household name around the world, and its body spray is no exception. Here’s why many Nigerian men trust NIVEA for their daily grooming routine.

Unlike the bold punch of Riggs, NIVEA offers a more understated scent. It’s perfect for those who prefer a clean, fresh smell that isn’t overpowering. Its formulation is designed not only to impress but also to neutralize body odour effectively.

NIVEA’s body spray isn’t just about the fragrance—it’s a reliable antiperspirant and deodorant. This means you get a product that keeps you dry and fresh, even during intense heat.

I spoke with a long-time Nivea Men Dry Impact Aerosol (200ml) user, and they can't get over "the dry protective feeling it gives against sweat and the odour that might come after." This user believes this spray is "a perfect option for morning jogs or walks, gym sessions, and quick errands."

With decades of global reputation backing it, NIVEA provides consistency and quality that many consumers appreciate. Its formulation is especially suitable for daily wear and those who lead active lifestyles.

While NIVEA may come with a slightly higher price tag compared to Riggs, it is still very competitive. You can usually find it within this price range: ₦4,500-₦8,000 on Nivea’s website and local e-commerce sites such as Jumia and Supermart.

Riggs Men Body Spray is perfect for those who love a bold, statement-making fragrance that lasts even in intense heat. It’s affordable and widely available while NIVEA Men Body Spray offers a more refined, subtle scent with the added benefit of effective sweat control. This makes it an excellent choice for the professional or anyone who prefers a clean, understated aroma.