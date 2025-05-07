11 Princess Gown Dresses for Baby Girls

There is never a simpler yet graceful way to dress up your little girl for parties and celebrations than with a princess gown. Soft materials, enchanting hues, and careful details combine to create princess gowns that will make your baby girl look and feel like a princess. For a wedding, birthday, holiday party, or photo shoot, a princess dress adds the magic that every parent loves. We’ve curated a list of 11 stunning princess gown dresses that cater to various age groups and style preferences. From elegant ball gowns to playful party dresses, there’s something here for every baby girl to twirl in.

1. Girls' White Party Dresses

Age: 1 to 6 years These white party dresses are classic for weddings, christenings, or milestone birthdays. Soft tulle layers, lace trimming, and a figure-skimming silhouette bring timeless style to any event. Why You'll Love It: White symbolises purity and elegance, making it perfect for your child's big day. It’s also perfect for flower girls, birthday photo shoots, and family portraits.

Price: ₦45,000, Where to Buy: Shop HER'S KID'S LUXURY BOUTIQUE

2. Girls Children Kids Maxi Birthday & Wedding Gown

Age: 5 to 14 years This floor-length maxi dress is a fairytale personified. Its full skirt, lace bodice, and satin bow give it a royal feel, making it ideal for special occasions. It combines tradition and luxury well, and the formal style still feels appropriate for their age. It is great for weddings, formal dinners, Easter, or Christmas celebrations.

Price: ₦51,999, Where to Buy: Shop JUMIA

3. Red Pleated Skirt Bow Dress

Age: 3 to 8 years This knee-length dress features a lovely pleated skirt and an adorable giant bow, so it's a show-stopping outfit for your mini fashionista. The vibrant red hue also stands out in photos and holiday parties. Dress up your baby girl for her friend’s birthday parties, school Christmas concerts, and church services.

Price: ₦20,999, Where to Buy: Shop JUMIA

4. Green Beautiful Ceremonial Ball Gown

This unique princess ceremony dress in a stunning green colour offers a new twist on princess dressing. Your little one will surely be the centre of attention in this dramatic shape and opulent colour. It is perfect for Christmas, traditional celebrations, and outdoor celebrations.

Price: ₦45,000, Where to Buy: Shop DIAMAWEARS

5. Girls Pink Party Dress

A classic pink dress that checks both the glamour and playful boxes. This party dress features ruffles, sequins, and a ball flair. Pink is every girl's best friend, and this one screams birthday royalty. Perfect for birthday parties, playdates, and themed parties.

Price: ₦50,000, Where to Buy: Shop HER'S KID'S LUXURY BOUTIQUE

6. Girls Princess Costume Pink Dress

Age: 2 to 8 years This pink princess dress is made of polyester, lightweight and breathable. The lining is made of cotton, soft and comfortable. It has an off shoulder design, with bowknot and gemstone decoration on the chest, a three-layer poofy hem, creating a sweet princess style. This is just a dress, as it comes with a crown, wand, ring, and a pair of earrings. Perfect as a present for a little girl who loves dressing up. This dress is suitable for birthday parties, Halloween, Christmas, carnival, school performances, or daily wear.

Price: $19.99, Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

7. Girls Corset Dress

Age: 5 to 11 years The dress has a corset-inspired top and a dramatic tulle skirt. The embroidery work and fitted waist give it a couture-like finish. One great thing about this dress is that it adds a mature touch to your child's wardrobe. Perfect for upscale events, birthday celebrations, and fashion photo shoots.

Price: ₦65,000, Where to Buy: Shop HER'S KID'S LUXURY BOUTIQUE

8. Satin Sky Blue Baby Girl Ball Gown

Age: 0 to 6 months, 1 to 10 years This sky-blue satin gown is delicate and pretty, with a subtle shine and exquisite bow that adds to its design. It's an incredibly affordable choice without giving up elegance. It is perfect for Christenings, naming ceremonies, and your baby's first birthday.

Price: ₦14,250, Where to Buy: Shop JUMIA

9. Velvet Party Dress with Starlights Net Sleeves

Age: 8 to 12 years Made in luxe velvet and finished with starry net sleeves, this dress delivers a balance of warmth and whimsy. It’s great for chillier times of the year, with a magical winter aesthetic. Perfect for New Year's Eve, Christmas dinner, and winter birthdays.

Price: ₦16,000, Where to Buy: Shop TRUE TALES

10. Sequined Ballgown with Frilled Neckline

Age: 2 to 16 years This is a dress with sequin details, a frilled neckline, and a cute belt detail that ties the whole outfit together. The sequins add shimmer, while the frills make it fun. It’s great for weddings, school parties, and holiday family photos.

Price: ₦30,000, Where to Buy: Shop TRUE TALES

11. High-Quality Young Girl's Ballgown Dress

Age: 3 months to 3 years This gown is created with babies and toddlers in mind, offering comfort and cuteness in mini-princess fashion. It's a great fit and photo-ready for your baby’s first photoshoot. It’s perfect for baby showers, birthdays, and family photo shoots.

Price: ₦16,000, Where to Buy: Shop TRUE TALES