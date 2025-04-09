Despite how complicated the stock market can seem, you don’t have to be an expert to understand which companies are doing well and why. This article highlights seven companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) that are performing well in 2025. We explain their performance in simple terms and show you how this information can benefit you.

1. Honeywell Flour Mills Plc

Honeywell Flour Mills has seen a significant revenue boost, meaning the company has made more money from selling its products. From January to March 2025, they reported ₦80.5 billion in sales, a massive jump from the ₦35.4 billion they made last year in the same period.

Why is this happening?

This growth happened because more people buy Honeywell’s products , like flour and other food items. But there’s a catch! Even though the company made more money, it lost ₦1.32 billion in the same period. This loss came from expenses like paying debts and other costs.

What does this mean for you?

Even though the company made a loss, its strong sales show that it is still in demand. This is a good sign that the company is on the right path, and in the long term, it could improve. Investors see this as a chance for the company to grow, and that’s why its stock is doing well.

2. University Press Plc (UPPLC)

University Press , a well-known Nigerian publishing company, saw its stock price jump by 45.45% in early 2025. This is huge for the company because it has struggled in the past few years but turned things around this year.

Why is this happening?

The company returned to making a profit of ₦798 million, to be exact. They had been losing money before, but now they’re making good returns. This means they’ve fixed some of their issues, which is making investors feel confident about them again.

What does this mean for you?

If you’re interested in investing in companies bouncing back, University Press is one to watch. They’ve shown they can recover and make money, so their future could look even brighter.

3. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) has been doing well lately. Their revenue jumped by 72.66%, meaning the company is making more money than before. In addition, their profits have increased by a whopping 177.65%.

Why is this happening?

NNFM is doing well because more people are buying flour, and the company has improved its operations, cutting down on waste and improving efficiency. This makes them more money and attracts investors.

What does this mean for you?

If you’re looking for a company performing well in an essential industry like food production, NNFM is a strong candidate. Their growth shows that they are becoming more efficient and can keep making money, which means the stock price will likely keep rising.

4. Chellarams Plc

Chellarams has had a pretty solid performance in 2025. They’re a company that sells products in multiple industries, from food to technology. They’ve been restructuring, which means they’ve been making changes to become more efficient and profitable.

Why is this happening?

By focusing on what they do best, they’ve cut losses and improved their finances. Investors like this because it shows that the company knows what it’s doing and is on the right track.

What does this mean for you?

If you’re looking for companies that are changing and improving, Chellarams could be a good choice. They’ve shown they can adapt to market conditions, and that’s a key factor when deciding where to invest.

5. Trans-Nationwide Express Plc

This company is a leader in the logistics and courier service sector. With the rise of online shopping , there’s been more demand for delivery services. This is great news for Trans-Nationwide Express , reflected in their improved stock performance.

Why is this happening?

More people are ordering goods online, and businesses need delivery services to get those products to customers. As a result, companies like Trans-Nationwide are growing, which makes their stocks more valuable.

What does this mean for you?

If you’re considering investing in a company that benefits from e-commerce, this is one to watch. The growth of online shopping is not going away, and companies like Trans-Nationwide are in a great position to continue benefiting.

6. Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

Vitafoam is a well-known manufacturer of foam products in Nigeria, and its stock has been steadily climbing. The company has been doing well in sales and expanding its product offerings.

Why is this happening?

Vitafoam’s steady growth is due to its continued innovation and expansion into new markets. It has met the demand for quality foam products, and more people are buying its goods. This is making the company more profitable and attracting more investors.

What does this mean for you?

If you’re looking for stability and growth, Vitafoam could be a solid option. The company has shown it can keep up with demand and expand its reach, which is a good sign for future returns.

7. SCOA Nigeria Plc

SCOA has been one of the top performers in 2025, with its stock price increasing by 97.57%. This means the company has almost doubled in value in a short amount of time.

Why is this happening?

SCOA has diverse operations, meaning it doesn’t rely solely on one product or service to make money. It’s involved in cars, power, food, and more, which helps it weather market fluctuations and make steady profits.

What does this mean for you?

SCOA’s growth shows that having various services can help a company perform well even when the economy is uncertain. If you’re looking for a company with a lot of potential, SCOA could be worth considering.

Why Are These Stocks Performing Well?

Strong Financial Results: Many of these companies have shown they can make a profit, even if they faced losses before. That’s a good sign for investors.

Growth in Key Markets: Companies like Trans-Nationwide Express and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills benefit from e-commerce and food demand trends.

Diverse Business Models: Companies like SCOA, which operate in multiple industries, have more ways to make money and are less likely to be affected by problems in one sector.

Thinking of Investing?

If any of these stocks catch your attention, you can start investing via platforms like Trove , Chaka , and Risevest with as little as ₦1,000. These platforms offer a variety of stocks, including those mentioned here. They are some of the best options for beginners and seasoned investors.

1. Trove

Trove is great if you want access to Nigerian and global stocks from your phone. You can start investing with as little as ₦1,000, making it accessible for everyone. What makes Trove stand out is its user-friendly interface and variety of stocks to choose from. Plus, you get real-time updates on your investments.

2. Chaka

Chaka is known for making investing in Nigerian and U.S. stocks easy. They offer a wide range of assets and let you trade fractional shares, so you don’t need much money to invest in big companies. Chaka also gives you the tools to learn about investing as you go, which is perfect for beginners.

3. Risevest

If you want to invest in Nigerian stocks but also want to diversify, Risevest is a solid choice. Their platform allows you to invest in Nigerian and U.S. stocks, real estate, and fixed-income assets. They make it easy to build a balanced portfolio, even if you’re just starting. Plus, their team provides insights to help you make informed decisions.