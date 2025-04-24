When it comes to feeding your baby, quality matters, and that often comes with a higher price. In Nigeria, where access to premium nutrition for infants and toddlers has become increasingly important to many families, the demand for high-quality baby food is on the rise.

Whether you’re looking for specially formulated infant milk, follow-on formulas, or nutrient-rich cereals, this guide explores the most expensive baby food in Nigeria, their standout features, and what makes them worth the price.

1. Enfamil Neuro Pro Infant Formula (0-12 Months, 587g x2)

Enfamil NeuroPro is widely recognised for its premium formulation, designed to support infant brain development, thanks to its blend of MFGM (milk fat globule membrane) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) . This is a stage 1 infant formula to enrich babies born up to 12 months of age with essential nutrients.

It is sold in a powder formula that is easy to prepare using warm water, providing an easy transition from breast milk to formula. The size of the twin-pack (587g x2) ensures a longer supply for developing babies.

This formula is particularly suitable for parents seeking to nourish their baby’s intellectual and physical development. It is also stomach-friendly and beneficial for digestive health, making it a good option even for sensitive babies. Price: ₦148,500, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

2. Similac Baby 2 Follow-On Infant Formula (400g)

Similac Baby 2 is a trusted brand of follow-on formulas specifically designed for infants who are still breastfeeding. Similac Stage 2 formula provides complete nutrition for babies over 6 months, helping to develop both body and mind simultaneously.

Its constitution consists of the main vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids intended to enhance brain functions and boost immunity. Similac offers consistent nutrition that supports a baby’s growth, making it an excellent mid-range premium option for parents across Nigeria. Price: ₦10,010, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

3. Aptamil 3 With Pronutra Growing Up Milk (1-2 Years, 800g)

Aptamil is one of the popular brands of infant and toddler food globally. The formula is for toddlers between the ages of 1 and 2 years. Stage 3 is formulated with a combination of nutrients like Vitamin D and iron, along with Omega-3 fatty acids.

Another ingredient present is Pronutra+, along with a specific GOS/FOS blend (prebiotics) that helps regulate the immune and gut systems. The Aptamil Growing Up Milk is particularly ideal for parents who want to give their children an early advantage in life, with its scientifically selected and proven ingredients that help enhance cognitive development. Price: ₦21,160, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

4. SMA Gold 3 Toddler Milk (1-3 years, 900g)

SMA Gold 3 is for children aged 1 to 3 years. It contains a complete profile of essential nutrients, including DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) and Omega-3, which are crucial for brain development and physical growth. It is a powder form specifically designed to cater to the growing dietary needs of toddlers who are increasingly active and exploratory with their food.

Although SMA Gold is among the most expensive baby foods in Nigeria, due to its high nutritional content, international quality standards, and availability in upscale supermarkets, it is a good option for parents seeking value and premium nutrition. Price: ₦21,160, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

5. NESTLÉ Nan 2 Comfortis (400g)

NAN 2 Comfortis Nestlé is a follow-on formula that offers comfort nutrition for easy digestion. It contains prominent probiotics, iron, calcium, and all the necessary vitamins needed at a baby’s developing age. It also takes care of infants’ natural defence and immunity in children over 6 months.

Its reputable formula and well-known brand name place it among the most expensive baby formulas in the country. Parents who find it difficult to deal with babies who have sensitive digestion or special dietary needs prefer the NAN 2 Comfortis for continuous support . Price: ₦11,800, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET.

6. Nestlé Cerelac Mixed Fruits and Wheat (1kg)

Nestlé Cerelac is a popular brand in Nigeria, introduced when babies are about to start eating solids. The Mixed Fruits and Wheat flavour offers a delicious and nutritious blend of fruits, essential vitamins, and iron.

It is easily digestible and is ideal for babies from 6 months and above. Although the majority of Cerelac flavours are within budget, the 1kg Mixed Fruits and Wheat is worth its price and quality. Price: ₦19,000, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

Feeding your baby is one of the most important investments you can make as a parent. While the most expensive baby food in Nigeria may cost more upfront, it often comes with benefits that extend beyond basic nutrition, including tailored nutrients, superior digestibility, and enhanced support for cognitive development.