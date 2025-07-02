Lagos Single-Use Plastics Ban: Full List of Banned Items and What It Means

On July 1, 2025, the Lagos State Government officially began enforcement of its ban on single-use plastics. This isn’t just a government press release; it’s real and active now. For anyone living in Lagos, some everyday items are now illegal to use, sell, or distribute, with fines or even jail time on the line. In my opinion, this is necessary—some would say overdue—to tackle the growing plastic pollution crisis choking the state’s drains, streets, and waterways. If you live in Lagos, you’ve seen plastic waste flooding roads during rain, blocking canals, or littering beaches, and the truth is, it's not just an eyesore; it's dangerous. The ban is Lagos’ boldest step yet in fighting the plastic waste crisis, which threatens the city with dangerous flooding. It’s not just about keeping the streets clean but also about protecting lives, land, and Lagos’ future.

What Plastics Are Now Banned in Lagos?

Styrofoam takeaway packs (disposable plates)

Plastic straws

Plastic spoons, forks, and knives

Disposable plastic cups

Thin, lightweight nylon bags (especially those black, flimsy types you get from roadside vendors) The government is targeting plastics under 40 microns in thickness. These types tear easily, can’t be reused, and clog drainage systems.

What Plastics Are Still Allowed?

Not everything plastic is banned…at least not yet. Here’s what’s still allowed for now: Pure water sachets

Plastic bottles (like those used for soft drinks and water)

Nylon bags thicker than 40 microns (these are stronger and sometimes reusable, e.g, the sturdy black or white shopping bags from supermarkets)

Why This Ban Is Happening

Lagos isn’t doing this alone. Around the world, countries are taking bold steps against plastic pollution, and Nigeria has one of the most significant problems. According to USAID , Nigeria is the ninth-highest contributor to plastic pollution. It produces about 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, and more than 70% of it ends up in landfills, gutters, or the ocean. That’s not just bad for the environment; it’s also bad for us. Plastics can take 20 to 500 years to break down, transfer harmful chemicals into the soil and water, and pose serious risks to fish, livestock, and even humans. The risks are even more urgent in a city like Lagos, which is surrounded by water and prone to flooding. Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, says the ban is essential for the safety of residents. “There will be no going back from July 1, 2025, on the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics (less than 40 microns) in Lagos state,” he said.

Why You Should Care

Think twice if you’re still selling or using takeaways for your small food business. Violators risk a fine of up to ₦250,000 or three months in prison, which is serious enforcement. But the real fear should be what happens if we don’t take this seriously. Plastic waste is already ruining our drainage system, making floods worse and costlier. Lagos is a coastal city sitting just above sea level. With over 17 million people packed into a small landmass, we can’t afford to let plastics choke our streets and waters any longer. Shops, food vendors, and event planners are expected to switch to safer alternatives such as cardboard packs, paper bags, bamboo straws, and washable cutlery.

What Can You Do Instead?

You don’t have to wait until you get caught to switch up your habits. Here’s how to stay ahead:

1. Use reusable food containers

Supermart

₦1,700 per pack (Not Sacvin) We already use it as a more expensive alternative to a regular takeaway. However, it’ll be a better switch if it becomes our only option or an alternative to stainless steel and glass. Stainless steel, glass, or hard plastic containers like this last longer and won’t break down into microplastics.

2. Say no to plastic straws

Partylocks

₦1,500 Let’s be honest: most of the time, you don’t need a straw. But if you must use a straw for health or hygiene reasons, switch to reusable bamboo or biodegradable paper straws like the one above. They’re easy to find online or at eco-friendly shops, and they reduce long-term waste.

3. Buy in bulk and reuse bags

Amazon

$27 One of the easiest ways to cut plastic waste is to carry your reusable shopping bags. If you’re going to the market, supermarket, or pharmacy, having a strong tote or thick nylon bag saves vendors from handing out banned nylons. Buying food in bulk also reduces the number of plastic wraps or packs you collect per trip. Make it a habit and always keep one in your car or bag.

4. Encourage vendors to switch