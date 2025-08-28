When it comes to emergency contraceptives, the only thing that should be fake is either your confidence approaching the counter or your voice, for the fear of being identified if you’re a shy person. But, here, in our beloved country, Nigeria, where the birth rate is high (but also declining), the fake version of Postinor 2, one of Nigeria’s most commonly used emergency contraceptive pills, is flooding the market. NAFDAC received a report from the Society of Family Health (SFH) and the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH), which confirmed that their company did not import the two types of counterfeit products in circulation. Whether you’re buying from a pharmacy, an online store, or a roadside vendor, knowing how to spot counterfeit Postinor can protect your health and peace of mind. Here are a few ways to recognise fake Postinor 2 pills before your wallet, and more importantly, your health, pays the price.

1. Check the Packaging Quality

Check out the pin verification sticker. On the fakes, the text is tiny, with some words, such as “Verify,” misspelled as "Veify." At the back of the pack, the word “Distributed” is also misspelt as "Distnibuted.” Although the type 2 of the counterfeit product doesn’t have these same misspellings, the packaging looks entirely different. On the authentic ones, the texts are bigger and clearer.

Original Postinor 2 Packaging

Counterfeit Postinor 2 Type 1 Packaging

Counterfeit Type 2 Packaging

Also, look for clear, bold printing on the box. The fake ones often have blurry texts or faded logos. The green Postinor leaf logo should be sharp, not smudged.

2. Check the Product Details

The original product details differ significantly from those of counterfeit products, as shown in the table below. Original Postinor 2 Product Details

Fake Postinor 2 Product Details - Type 1

Fake Product Details - Type 2

3. Verify the NAFDAC Registration Number

In Nigeria, every original Postinor must carry a NAFDAC registration number on the packaging. To check the authenticity of the products: Check the number on the packaging on NAFDAC Verify .



Use the SMS method:

Send NAFDAC Reg. No to 38353.

You’ll get a reply confirming if it’s genuine.

If there’s no NAFDAC number or it doesn’t verify, don’t use it.

4. Inspect the Pills Themselves

Original Postinor pills are round, smooth, and well-pressed, while the counterfeits often look chalky or uneven. If the pill crumbles easily, it’s likely fake.

5. Use the Scratch Panel

The scratch panel is there for this reason. Postinor packs, fake or original, have a scratch-off panel for authentication. Gently scratch the panel to reveal a code. Verify it on mPedigree or scan using their mobile app.



If the code fails, avoid using the product.

Side Effects of Fake Postinor

Now that you are aware of the signs of fake Postinor 2, it’s also important to know the warnings. Postinor 2 contains 0.75mg of Levanorgestrel as an active ingredient. The counterfeit version of this product is likely to contain improper dosages of the active ingredient, other harmful ingredients, and be produced under unhygienic conditions. This poses a significant health risk to users, such as ineffectiveness, which may put you at risk of unwanted pregnancy, potential long-term reproductive health issues, allergic reactions, organ damage, or even death. It's best to always buy Postinor from licensed pharmacies or trusted online pharmacies, such as HealthPlus or Medplus .

Where to Safely Buy Original Postinor in Nigeria

To reduce your risk, buy from verified sources only:

1. HealthPlus Pharmacy

2. MedPlus Pharmacy

What Can You Take as an Alternative to Postinor?

If you're worried about taking fake Postinor 2 pills and their consequences, here are safer and effective alternatives and where to buy them in Nigeria.

1. Postpill

Also known as the morning-after pill, postpill contains the hormone Levonorgestrel that prevents or delays ovulation or interferes with fertilisation to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex. A single post-pill package contains two tablets, but you should take only one tablet (1.5mg of levonorgestrel) immediately after unprotected sex or 12 hours after, but no later than 72 hours (3 days).

2. Levofem

Levofem is a safe, low-dose oral contraceptive pill designed for regular, daily use to prevent pregnancy. It contains two hormones: levonorgestrel and ethinylestradiol, as well as ferrous fumarate. These ingredients work together to prevent pregnancy after unsafe sex, regulate your period, reduce menstrual pain, and lower anaemia risk. Take one tablet from the lower right-hand corner of the pack (the yellow tablet) around the same time each day, anytime during your menstrual cycle. Once the yellow tabs are finished, start with the white tablets. Take 1 tablet once daily for 28 days. Stay consistent with your daily schedule. This contraceptive comes in different packaged sizes: 28 Tablets

84 Tablets

3. Back-Up

Back-Up is an effective and hard-working single-pill emergency contraceptive by MSI Nigeria Reproductive Choices that prevents or delays ovulation by up to 72 hours.