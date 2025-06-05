Wearing a hijab is a deeply personal and powerful expression of modesty, identity, and faith. For many women, it is not just a piece of fabric, it is a part of who they are. But while the hijab serves as a form of protection and pride, it also comes with unique hair care needs that often go overlooked in mainstream beauty conversations.

Even as your hair is shielded from pollution and the sun, tying it up for long periods, especially when the climate in Nigeria is hot and humid, inevitably creates an environment where sweat, dryness, breakage , or even hair loss can be a challenge.

It is also easy to assume that since your hair is covered for most of the day, it does not require much maintenance. The reality, though, is that hijab can indeed cause some hair issues if proper care is not taken.

Failure to breathe, sweating on the scalp, tight hairstyles, and friction from clothing can lead to: Dry or itchy scalp

Hair breakage

Weak roots or thinned edges

Bad odour from the scalp

Dandruff or fungal build-up The trick is to create a hair care routine that maintains cleanliness, humidity, and nutrition without tensioning the locks or scalp.

1. Start With Fresh, Hydrated Hair

Your hair should always be clean and moisturised before tying it up and wearing your hijab. A dry scalp under a scarf can become itchy and flaky, especially during hot months. Invest in a mild, sulphate-free shampoo to avoid stripping your hair of its natural oils.

TRESemmé Luxurious Moisture Shampoo

TRESemmé Luxurious Moisture Shampoo instantly locks in moisture without weighing your hair down. Light enough for daily use, this moisture-balanced system transforms your dry hair into silky, manageable, salon-healthy-looking locks.

TRESemmé Moisture Rich Conditioner

Following a good shampoo, use a nourishing conditioner to restore moisture. TRESemmé Moisture Rich Conditioner penetrates deeply to nourish and strengthen every strand of hair. Its salon-level technology, enriched with amino acids and ceramide, delivers seven times more luxurious moisture and makes hair easier to style.

2. Oil Your Scalp Daily

Scalp oiling is a prerequisite for hijabis. Not only does it soothe itchiness and condition the scalp, but it also strengthens the hair roots and promotes growth. Since your scalp is covered for extended periods, use light oils to prevent your hair from being weighed down by product accumulation and odour.

Natural Nigerian Stimulating Hair Growth Oil

Natural Nigerian Stimulating Hair Growth Oil promotes healthy hair growth. This mix of carefully chosen oils and essential oils. These oils stimulate the scalp to increase blood circulation, which in turn stimulates hair follicles to encourage hair growth.

3. Select the Right Hijab Fabric

Not all hijab fabrics are gentle on hair. Synthetic fibres like polyester are heat-trapping and friction-causing, leading to breakage, especially around the edges. Instead, opt for light, airy natural fabrics like cotton, silk, or chiffon-lined scarves that are less harsh on your hair. For everyday wear, cotton and jersey hijabs allow for airflow with minimal tangling and tension on the hair.

4. Avoid Tight Hairstyles Under the Scarf

One of the most common causes of hair loss outside and among hijabis is tension. Tight buns or high ponytails worn under the hijab can put excessive stress on the roots, particularly around the hairline, leading to thinning edges and breakage.

Use loose low buns or braids instead. They are relaxed, tension-free, and maintain curl patterns or protective styles. If you have natural hair, you can wear loose twists, cornrows, or flat two-strand twists that also look good under your scarf.

5. Keep Your Scalp Dry and Fresh

Wearing a hijab on a hot day, especially in the heat of Lagos or Abuja, can cause your scalp to sweat. This can lead to a musty odour or scalp irritation. To combat this, avoid keeping damp hair under your hijab; make sure your hair is completely dry before covering it. Use dry shampoos or refreshing sprays between wash days to keep your scalp clean.

6. Protect Your Hair at Night Too

Adult Satin Bonnet

Healthy hair care for hijabis doesn't stop at scarf removal. Always sleep with a satin or silk bonnet or scarf to reduce breakage. Cotton pillowcases can dry out your hair and cause unnecessary friction.

7. Hydrate Your Hair Mid-Week

Just like your skin, your hair needs hydration throughout the week, especially if you’ve been under a scarf for long hours. Use a leave-in conditioner or moisturising spray to refresh your strands and scalp every few days.

8. Trim and Treat Regularly

Split ends and breakage may occur faster when your hair is constantly under wraps. Make a habit of having your ends trimmed every 6–8 weeks and deep conditioning every week or two. This strengthens the strands and increases elasticity, reducing damage from the day-to-day tension of scarf styling. You can also perform a hot oil treatment at home using coconut or olive oil. Apply warm oil to your scalp and strands, cover with a shower cap, and let it sit for 30 minutes before washing it out.

9. Don't Ignore Hair Loss or Scalp Issues

If you begin to notice excessive shedding, patchy hair loss (especially at the edges), or persistent scalp conditions like dandruff, don’t ignore them. Consult a trichologist for diagnosis and treatment .