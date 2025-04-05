10 Human Foods That Aren't Good For Your Dogs

If you have dogs or visit people that do, it’s not a shock whenever you eat and your pet or a friend’s pet decides to sit in front of or beside you. Why? Its eyes signal just one thing: it wants the food on your plate. And who wouldn’t give in, especially when they start making cute whines? But not everything on your plate is safe for your dogs.

More so, not everyone can stick to carefully formulated dog foods . You might want to give them foods we consume as a substitute or mix.



So, next time you have to feed that dog from your plate or find an alternative to pricey dog foods, here’s a list of human foods you must not give them.

1. Avocados

Because avocados are high in fat, dogs can develop pancreatitis. Pancreatitis is a condition caused by an inflamed pancreas. This inflammation causes the pancreas to release food-breaking enzymes early, so when there is no food to digest, these enzymes attack the pancreas.

Other than pancreatitis, smaller doses of avocado can lead to diarrhoea and vomiting in dogs due to the presence of persin . Avocado seeds can also obstruct your dog’s intestines, especially in smaller breeds. Avocado is a good fat option for humans, but you should keep it away from your dogs.

2. Tomatoes

Generally, ripe tomatoes are fine for dogs. However, unripe tomatoes (the green ones) are toxic to dogs because they contain solanine . When consumed in large doses, solanine can lead to weakness, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

3. Mushrooms

There are thousands of mushroom species, and most are safe for consumption. However, it isn’t always easy to identify the safe ones. Therefore, it’s advised to keep mushrooms away from dogs. Your dog consuming the wrong mushroom can lead to death, kidney failure, liver failure, seizures, and, in less extreme cases, diarrhoea, vomiting, and excessive urination.

4. Peanut Butter (and Other Nut Butters)

If you want to feed your dogs nut butter, you need to do your due diligence. Most are safe for dogs, but some contain Xylitol , a dangerous compound sometimes also found in chewing gum. So, check the ingredients in the nut butter you want to feed your dog before you do so.

5. Candies or Gums That Are Sugar-free

This is similar to the last entry on this list. Sugar-free gums and candies also contain Xylitol. Xylitol is a sweetener used instead of sugar; it is also commonly called sugar alcohol. It is also found in baked foods, toothpaste, and cough syrup.

6. Chocolate

Dog owners or previous dog owners should know that chocolates harm dogs. They contain caffeine and theobromine , two substances that cause heart and central nervous system problems in dogs. Also, the darker the chocolate, the worse it is for your dog because it contains more theobromine. This is not to say that you can feed your dogs less chocolatey stuff like milk chocolate; they are all harmful.

7. Coffee, Tea, and Energy Drinks

Like chocolates, coffee, tea, and some energy drinks contain caffeine. Your dog may not show adverse symptoms with one or two laps, but Coffee grounds and tea bags are especially toxic. Restlessness, tremors, hypertension and seizures are common symptoms they may show after consuming coffee or tea.

If the symptoms aren't severe, some simple treatments can be used to counteract them: induced vomiting, activated charcoal, sedatives if they are hyperactive, and IV fluids to help with excretion. If a vet isn’t around, antacids can be given for diarrhoea and anti-convulsants for seizures.

8. Onions and Garlic

Some humans avoid onions and garlic because of the smell, but dogs should be kept away from both foods because of the harm they cause. Onions and garlic rupture dogs’ red blood cells and cause diarrhoea and nausea. From dried to powdered to cooked and especially raw, ensure foods with onion and garlic are kept from your dogs, including leftover scraps.

9. Milk and Ice Cream

Unlike cats, dogs have a sweet tooth, so they love ice cream and milk. However, adult dogs are lactose intolerant , and consuming these food items can cause them nausea, vomiting, and, in extreme cases, pancreatitis. As dogs grow, they become less tolerant to lactose because their bodies produce lactase (the enzyme that helps break down lactose). Ice cream that is sugar-free and contains Xylitol also brings an added level of harm to dogs. Alternatively, you can feed your dogs bananas that are blended and frozen thereafter.

10. Raw and Undercooked Meat

Some people will see this and think, “Why not?" Don’t wild animals (and dogs) eat raw meat? Well, think about it this way: Do they have a choice? Your dog does, and you do. Raw meat contains harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, so if you love your dogs, it isn’t the way to show it.

With this exhaustive list, you may wonder, What human food can my dog eat? Bananas, apples, carrots, potatoes, beans, and grains are like rice. Also, specially formulated dog food is usually the best way to go.

1. Nutroplan Adult Wet Food

Nutroplan Adult Wet Food is fortified with natural antioxidants to boost the immune system. Every can has a full set of trace elements, vitamins & minerals – vital for growth, health, reproduction & survival. Price: ₦2,500 for a can. Where To Buy: Shop Petshopplus .

2. Hill’s Science Adult Dog Food

Hill’s Science Diet is renowned for its research-backed approach to pet nutrition. The adult dog formula is crafted to meet growing dogs' needs, emphasising antioxidants, DHA for brain and eye development, and high-quality protein sources.



The dog formula is precisely balanced to deliver the appropriate energy to support ideal body weight in adult dogs ages 1 – 6. Veterinarians often recommend this brand because of its consistent quality and focus on scientifically balanced nutrition. Price: ₦5,200. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

3. Boréal Vital Chicken