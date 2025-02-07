What are Differences Between BB, CC, and DD Creams?

I know you’re probably thinking what the heck are BB, CC, and DD creams, and why should I even bother using one? Great question. Navigating the world of beauty products can sometimes feel like decoding a secret language. You walk into a store (or scroll through an endless abyss of product pages online) and suddenly, you’re hit with an alphabet soup of creams that promise to transform your skin. BB, CC, DD… What do they mean? And more importantly, which one is right for you?

Well, my friend, you’re in the right place. Let’s break down these multi-tasking products, so you can pick the perfect one for your beauty routine.

What is a BB Cream?

BB stands for Beauty Balm (or Blemish Balm if you’re feeling fancy), and it’s like that ultimate overachieving student, but in the makeup world. Imagine if foundation, moisturiser, and sunscreen had a baby…that’s your BB cream. A BB cream is like a moisturiser-foundation hybrid product that has pretty good coverage (but not as much as a normal foundation), and also hydrates your skin. Some BB creams even out your skin tone, and often include skincare benefits like SPF.

That said, don’t rely on your BB cream as your main SPF (seriously, apply your sunscreen separately) or as your daily moisturiser. Think of it as a step between your skincare and foundation—a tinted moisturiser with extra benefits.

It’s perfect for those “no-makeup” makeup days when you want to look put together without the heaviness of a full foundation. And some people who are acne-prone or have easily irritated skin tend to prefer BB creams because they aren’t as heavy as foundations. However, the downside is that the shade ranges are often limited, so finding your perfect shade match can be tricky.

BB Creams You Should Try

Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream – You should already know that any makeup product from Maybelline doesn’t disappoint. This BB cream is light and oil-free which is perfect for those who want to blur imperfections without clogging pores.

It contains salicylic acid which is great for acne-prone skin, glycerin for hydrating, and dimethicone which helps smooth the skin. It provides sheer coverage while treating breakouts with salicylic acid and it’s best for oily and acne-prone skin. Price: ₦2,500. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

2. Garnier Skin Active BB Cream Original SPF 15 – Hydrating, slightly dewy, and gives your skin a fresh, healthy look. Its key ingredients are Hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, vitamin C for brightening, and mineral pigments.

This is more hydrating than most BB creams so people with normal to dry skin would enjoy using it. It leaves a dewy finish and contains vitamin C to help with dullness. Price: ₦14,914. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

3. Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF 42 – A cult favourite with impressive coverage and high SPF (but still, wear your sunscreen!). If you want more coverage, this is the BB cream for you.

It’s often called a “BB cream that acts like a foundation” because of its medium-to-full coverage and impressive SPF protection. It contains Jojoba seed oil, Hydrolised Collagen, and Rose Hip Oil. Price: ₦11,353. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

What is a CC Cream?

CC stands for Colour Correcting, and as the name suggests, it’s all about evening out your skin tone. If you struggle with redness, dullness, or dark spots, a CzC cream might be your new best friend.

Unlike BB creams, which focus more on hydration and light coverage, CC creams contain colour-correcting pigments to neutralise discolouration. They often have a lighter feel than BB creams and they give you a natural, radiant finish after blending. If you want your skin to look even but still fresh, this is your go-to.

CC Creams You Should Try

1. Nivea Luminous 630 Anti-Dark Spots 3-in-1 CC Fluid SPF 30 (02 Medium) – A CC fluid that tackles hyperpigmentation while giving you an even, glowy complexion. Firstly, it has Luminous 630 (Nivea’s patented dark-spot-reducing ingredient) that will instantly cover dark spots and give you a natural looking coverage.

The product promises to visibly reduce dark spots in three months, and improve your skin tone by 40% within eight weeks. It is best for those with hyperpigmentation or uneven skin tone. Price: ₦35,701. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

2. Iman Correct and Cover – Designed for deeper skin tones, it provides excellent colour correction without an ashy cast which is a common issue with CC creams on dark skin tones. The Vitamin E present in it moisturises while the iron oxides colour corrects for deeper skin tones. Price: ₦9,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

3. Black Up CC Cream – A fantastic option for melanin-rich skin. It contains Vitamin E for its antioxidant benefits. It’s also available in a range of shades that people with darker skin tones would appreciate. Price: ₦13,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

What is a DD Cream?

DD stands for Daily Defense or Dynamic Do-All, and it’s like the older, more responsible sibling of BB and CC creams. It combines the skincare benefits of BB cream with the colour-correcting properties of CC cream, plus extra anti-aging and environmental protection benefits.

DD creams are often richer in texture and work well for people who want an all-in-one product that hydrates, protects, corrects, and smooths fine lines. They’re particularly great if you want something with anti-aging properties but don’t want to commit to heavy foundation. If you have mature skin, dry skin, or just want a do-it-all cream, DD creams are a solid investment.

A DD Cream You Should Try

1. Paese DD Cream Daily Defense SPF 30 (7W Caramel) – A solid choice with SPF and skin-loving ingredients that provide hydration and defence against environmental stressors. It has SPF 30 which protects against harmful UV rays, preventing premature aging and sun damage.

It also has earth marine water which is filtered through underground rocks on a French island and contains mineral properties. It is rich in iron, magnesium and zinc which means it will revitalise and strengthen your skin. Price: ₦20,515. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty .

So, which one should you pick? • If you want a natural, everyday look with a bit of hydration and SPF, go for a BB cream. • If you need to neutralise redness or dark spots, a CC cream is your best bet. • If you’re after a do-it-all product that offers skincare, coverage, and anti-aging benefits, a DD cream is the way to go.