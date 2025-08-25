The year is winding down, but the best time to shop is now, before prices climb again. From must-have gadgets and beauty shelf upgrades to everyday essentials and timeless style pieces, these deals bring significant savings right when you need them.



Whether you’re staying powered, glowing brighter, or stepping out sharper, here’s what to grab while the discounts last.

1. EcoFlow Portable Power Station

This power station has a powerful LiFePO₄ battery pack delivering 800 W of continuous power and up to 1.6 kW (X-Boost) surge, it’s ideal for emergency backup or outdoor use.

Charges from 0–100 % in just 70 minutes via AC and yields up to 1.8 kWh daily from solar. EcoFlow Portable Power Station EcoFlow Portable Power Station ₦530,830 ₦650,000 18.33% You save ₦119,170 Shop on Konga

2. iPhone 13 (128GB)

Still one of the best upgrades you can make, the iPhone 13 brings sharp photography, smooth A15 performance, and dependable all-day battery life. Lock in the savings before the year-end hike. Photo: iPhone 13 (128 GB) iPhone 13 (128 GB) ₦849,000 ₦969,000 12.38% You save ₦120,000 Shop iStore

3. DJI Mini 4K Drone (GL)

Compact and powerful, this drone easily captures cinematic 4K footage. With longer flight times and GPS stability, it’s your creative tool at a price that won’t last long. Photo: DJI Mini 4K Drone (GL) DJI Mini 4K Drone (GL) ₦468,400 ₦548,400 14.59% You save ₦80,000 Shop 3cHub

4. Growatt Inverter SPF 5000TL-HVM-P Hybrid 5KW

If “uninterrupted power” is on your 2025/2026 vision board, this inverter belongs in your cart. It’s designed to work seamlessly with solar or grid input, meaning fewer blackouts and more control over your energy use.

A hybrid inverter with an integrated MPPT solar controller, pure-sine 5 kW output, 93 % efficiency, and support for Wi-Fi/GPRS remote monitoring. Growatt Inverter SPF 5000TL-HVM-P Hybrid 5KW Growatt Inverter SPF 5000TL-HVM-P Hybrid 5KW ₦733,300 ₦950,500 22.85% You save ₦217,200 Shop on SLOT

5. Oraimo SilkSmooth Women’s Epilator

Stay smooth with less effort. This all-in-one epilator comes with multiple heads for precise hair removal at home. A beauty upgrade now more affordable, before prices jump. Photo: Oraimo SilkSmooth Women’s Epilator Oraimo SilkSmooth Women’s Epilator ₦30,300 ₦34,500 12.17% You save ₦4,200 Shop Oraimo

6. oraimo SmartSteamer 1500W Handheld Garment Steamer

Wrinkles don’t stand a chance against this compact steamer. It heats up in seconds, slips easily into your travel bag, and doubles as a quick refresh tool before meetings

A fast-heating (about 35 s) steamer with 1500 W power, lightweight ABS/PC build, and a 220 ml tank. Comes with a brush attachment for lint removal. oraimo SmartSteamer 1500W Handheld Garment Steamer oraimo SmartSteamer 1500W Handheld Garment Steamer ₦32,900 ₦46,600 29.40% You save ₦13,700 Shop on Oraimo

7. Carrie – Black Perspex Heatseal Open Court Shoes

Sophisticated and sleek, these court heels bring an edge to your wardrobe refresh. Pick them up now while they’re still on sale. Photo: Carrie Open Court Shoes Carrie Open Court Shoes ₦189,000 ₦214,000 11.68% You save ₦25,000 Shop Dune London

8. Hut Girl Summer Bag

9. Jumiso Brightening Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C that brightens, protects, and revives dull skin. Perfect for gifting, or keeping, before year-end demand raises prices. Photo: Jumiso Brightening Vitamin C Serum Jumiso Brightening Vitamin C Serum ₦16,800 ₦23,000 26.96% You save ₦6,200 Shop Allure

10. Elemento Leather Men’s Bracelet with Zodiac Symbols

Simple, stylish, and personal. This leather bracelet is a versatile accessory now at a third of the price. Photo: Elemento Leather Men’s Bracelet with Zodiac Symbols Elemento Leather Men’s Bracelet with Zodiac Symbols ₦10,000 ₦30,000 66.67% You save ₦20,000 Shop Azarai

9. Citizen BF2024-50L Watch

Simple, stylish, and personal. This leather bracelet is a versatile accessory now at a third of the price. Photo: Citizen BF2024-50L Watch Citizen BF2024-50L Watch ₦201,400 ₦352,000 42.78% You save ₦150,600 Shop Watchlocker

11. My Perfumes Hilal Oud EDP (100ml)

Rich, warm oud that makes a statement. A luxury scent at an end-of-year discount. Photo: My Perfumes Hilal Oud EDP (100ml) My Perfumes Hilal Oud EDP (100ml) ₦35,000 ₦60,000 41.67% You save ₦25,000 Shop Fragrances

12. Afnan 9pm EDP for Men (100ml)

A bold fragrance that mixes sweet and spicy notes. Grab it now while it’s still on sale. Photo: Afnan 9pm EDP for Men (100ml) Afnan 9pm EDP for Men (100ml) ₦54,000 ₦67,500 20.00% You save ₦13,500 Shop DScentsation

13. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

14. Fenty Skin Total Cleans’r Remove-it-all Cleanser

Your all-in-one daily cleanser that removes dirt, oil, and makeup with ease. End the year stocked up while it’s cheaper. Photo: Fenty Skin Total Cleanser Fenty Skin Total Cleanser ₦20,000 ₦28,000 28.57% You save ₦8,000 Shop Essenza