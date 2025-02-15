Biore UV Sunscreen: Fake vs. Original

Imagine applying sunscreen daily, thinking you’re protected, only to suffer sunburns because the product is fake. The rise of counterfeit Biore UV sunscreen products has put many users at risk of sun damage, skin irritation, and even life-threatening health risks.

In this guide, we’ll cover: Why fake Biore UV Sunscreen is a growing problem.

How to distinguish between fake and original Biore UV Sunscreen.

The risks of using counterfeit sunscreen.

How to ensure you’re buying authentic Biore products.

What do you do if you accidentally purchase a fake one?

Why Counterfeit Biore UV Sunscreen is a Growing Concern

Biore UV sunscreen, particularly the UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence, has become a must-have due to its: High UV Protection: Offers broad-spectrum SPF 50+ to shield the skin from harsh sun rays.

Lightweight, Non-Greasy Formula: Perfect for hot and humid weather, ensuring comfortable daily wear.

Affordability: Provides excellent sun protection without the high price tag of some imported brands. Given these benefits, Biore has become a top choice for people conscious about their skin health.

Key Differences Between Fake and Original Biore UV Sunscreen

Counterfeit products often mimic the original packaging but lack the effective ingredients necessary for proper sun protection. Knowing what to look for can make all the difference.

Here are the primary indicators to help you differentiate between genuine and fake Biore UV sunscreen : Packaging and Labeling: When purchasing Biore products, carefully examine the packaging for key details. Look for high-quality printing with clear, sharp text and precise graphics. Ensure all information is accurate, including correct spelling, expiration dates, and proper batch numbers.

NAFDAC Registration: Look for the NAFDAC number on the packaging. This number is crucial for products sold in Nigeria.

To confirm if a product is NAFDAC registered and authentic, visit the NAFDAC website and enter the product name, company, or NAFDAC registration number in the search box. Then, click on the search button to verify its authenticity.

How to Spot Authentic vs Fake Biore UV Sunscreen

Packaging

Here’s how you can spot a fake: Poor Print Quality: Blurry or misaligned text and images.

Incorrect or Missing Information: spelling errors, faded or missing expiration dates, and lack of proper certification details.

Absence of NAFDAC Number: A missing or unverifiable NAFDAC registration number is a red flag. In a Reddit discussion , a user mentioned that Japanese descriptions can indicate the authenticity of a product. A fake Biore UV sunscreen might have the “アクアリッチ” written as is アクアリツチ. エッセンス” while the ツ and the ン are replaced by ソ.

Texture and Consistency

The feel of the product on your skin can indicate its authenticity. This is key if you have used an original Biore UV sunscreen before. The image above shows two samples of Biore UV sunscreen culled from CNA . “The sample on the left was from a counterfeit tube, and the sample on the right was from the same brand purchased from an official retailer.”

Texture & Absorption

Authentic Biore UV Sunscreen: Lightweight and watery, absorbing quickly into the skin without leaving a heavy or greasy residue. It applies smoothly, blending seamlessly without a white cast.

Fake Biore UV Sunscreen: Often thick, pasty, or greasy, feeling heavy on the skin. The texture may feel inconsistent compared to genuine Biore products.

Scent & Fragrance

Authentic Biore UV Sunscreen: Has a mild, pleasant scent that fades shortly after application.

Fake Biore UV Sunscreen: Typically has a strong chemical odour that lingers, which may indicate the use of low-quality or harmful ingredients.

Performance on Skin

Authentic Biore UV Sunscreen: Delivers reliable protection against UVA and UVB rays, even in high temperatures. It wears comfortably without causing irritation, breakouts, or stickiness.

Fake Biore UV Sunscreen would lack the proper UV filters, leaving your skin vulnerable to sun damage. Due to unregulated ingredients, it may also cause redness, irritation, or breakouts.

Water Resistance

Authentic Biore UV Sunscreen: Maintains its protective qualities even after sweating or brief water exposure.

Fake Biore UV Sunscreen: It may wash off quickly, especially in humid or wet conditions, reducing its effectiveness. By paying attention to these details, you can ensure you’re purchasing a genuine Biore UV sunscreen that provides safe and effective sun protection.

The Dangers of Using Fake Biore UV Sunscreen

Using a fake Biore UV sunscreen isn’t just a waste of money; it can also be dangerous to your health. Here are some of the potential risks:

Increased UV Damage: Fake sunscreens often lack proper UV filters, leaving your skin exposed to increased UV damage. This can accelerate premature ageing, causing wrinkles and fine lines, while long-term exposure raises the risk of skin cancer. Choosing authentic, dermatologist-approved sunscreens is essential for effective protection.

Skin Reactions and Irritation: Counterfeit products often contain unregulated ingredients that can cause serious skin issues. These substandard formulas could trigger allergic reactions like redness, rashes, and irritation.



Harmful ingredients can also clog pores, leading to acne and breakouts. In extreme cases, dangerous chemicals may cause burns or long-term skin damage.

Exposure to Toxic Ingredients: Investigations into counterfeit cosmetics have revealed the presence of harmful substances like mercury, which can lead to kidney damage and skin discolouration, and steroids, which pose risks with prolonged use. Some products also contain lead, a toxic metal linked to serious long-term health issues. For those already exposed to high levels of sunlight, using counterfeit sunscreen can further increase the risks of UV damage and compromise skin health.

If you work in the sun or face high levels of sun exposure, the use of counterfeit sunscreen can exacerbate the risks associated with UV damage and skin health.

How to Ensure You’re Buying the Authentic Biore UV Sunscreen

To protect yourself from the dangers of counterfeit products, follow these practical tips when purchasing Biore UV sunscreen in Nigeria: Ensure you’re buying genuine Biore products from authorized retailers. Look for products at reputable stores, such as Teeka4 , BuyBetter , Allure Beauty , and Perona Beauty . Check reputable physical retailers, like as Nectar Beauty Hub and Rhema Beauty Shop . This allows you to verify the product before making a purchase, which can either save you money or help you make the right purchase.

Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true—if a Biore product is unusually cheap, it’s likely counterfeit. To avoid fakes, compare prices and familiarize yourself with the standard market rate for genuine Biore UV sunscreen.

Use Verification Tools and NAFDAC Numbers: Check for QR codes or batch numbers. Some products have QR codes or batch numbers that you can verify online or in person. Look for NAFDAC Registration: Ensure the product has a valid NAFDAC number. This number is a mark of authenticity and regulatory compliance in Nigeria.

Compared with a Verified Original: If you own an authentic Biore sunscreen, compare textures, scents, and packaging. Familiarity with the original product will help you spot discrepancies in new purchases.

Where to Buy Original Biore UV Sunscreen in Nigeria

Here are verified skincare stores where you can purchase authentic Biore UV sunscreen: Online Stores Teeka4 – ₦11,900

Allure Beauty – Price not listed

Perona Beauty – ₦13,000 Physical Stores Perona Beauty

118 Ogudu Rd., Ogudu, Lagos 105102

Contact: 0908 648 4951

Available: Monday - Saturday, 8 am – 6 pm. Original Cosmetics

48 Allen Ave., Allen, Ikeja 100271, Lagos

Available: Monday - Saturday, 8 am– 6 pm. BuyBetter

16a Aliu Animashaun Ave, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos 106104

Available: Monday - Saturday, 9 am – 6 pm. TOS Nigeria

13 Majekodunmi St, off Allen, Ikeja 100281

Contact: 0811 000 1647

Available: Monday - Saturday, 8 am – 5 pm

What to Do If You’ve Bought a Fake Biore UV Sunscreen

If you suspect that you have purchased counterfeit Biore UV sunscreen, take the following steps immediately:

Stop Using the Product: Discontinue use to avoid further skin damage.

Report the seller: Contact the retailer or report the incident on the e-commerce platform where you purchased.

Check with NAFDAC: File a complaint with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. They can provide guidance and take action against counterfeit products.

Request a Refund: Many reputable online platforms have consumer protection policies that allow customers to request refunds if they receive counterfeit goods.

Share Your Experience: Warn other skincare consumers by posting reviews on social media.