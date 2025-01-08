It’s the time of year when goals are written down with the determination to be healthier, fitter, and more active. If increasing your daily mileage and hitting that golden goal of 10,000 steps a day is on your list, congratulations—you’re off to a great start! But here’s the real kicker: your success begins from the ground up—literally—with the right pair of walking shoes. The wrong shoes can derail your progress and in turn cause discomfort, imbalance, and even injuries that force you to sideline your goals. A good walking shoe, however, is your secret weapon. It provides support, minimises impact, and ensures long-term foot health, so you can walk pain-free and stay motivated. Having a supportive pair of shoes can reduce foot pain, lower the risk of injury, and keep your entire body in alignment. The best part is you don’t exactly need a pair of shoes dedicated for just waking, you only need a pair that has great cushioning, stability, and support. So, what should you look for? It is advised to focus on three key features: Cushioning to absorb impact.

Support to keep your foot stable,

And a sturdy design that won’t fold under pressure. A quick shoe test can help with this; just twist, squeeze, and bend the shoe. If it easily collapses, it’s a no-go for long walks. For maximum comfort, choose shoes with a thicker foam or “rocker bottom” sole, which makes pushing off the ground during each step a breeze. If you’re ready to lace up and hit those steps, here are some top-rated walking shoes that check all the boxes:

Skechers Go Walk Flex Alani

Designed with walking in mind, these sneakers have an ultra-flexible outsole that moves with your feet, providing unparalleled comfort. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool during long walks, and the lightweight design ensures you won’t feel weighed down. These shoes are great for anyone who values simplicity and comfort in their walking footwear. They can also be cleaned with a washing machine without going through manual labour.



Price: ₦89,000.

Skechers Max Cushioning Premier - Xylona

Skechers is known for creating some of the most comfortable, plush shoe designs available. This pair is perfect for walkers who need extra cushioning to reduce foot fatigue. The ultra-plush midsole absorbs impact with every step.



This Skechers Max Cushioning Premier is perfect for those who walk on hard surfaces like pavements or tiles. And since we have established how important cushioning is for walking, these sneakers make you feel like you’re walking on clouds due to their comfortability. With its supportive design, the Xylona is also a favourite for anyone recovering from foot pain or injury.



Price: ₦59,500.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure - Green

The Cloudfoam Pure sneakers are a mix of fashion and practical function. The Cloudfoam midsole offers a pillowy-soft feel, while the knit upper hugs your feet for a snug, sock-like fit. These are perfect for casual walkers who also want a shoe that can transition seamlessly from the sidewalk to social settings and gatherings. It has a minimalist, yet stylish design paired with its green colour. Price: ₦110,600.

New Balance 990V6

New Balance, founded in 1906, is popular for its arch support shoes, as well as for creating the first-ever athletic shoes for track and field athletes. This heritage sneaker has a breathable mesh upper, a dual-density foam collar for extra ankle support, and a durable ENCAP midsole for stability and cushioning. These shoes are lighter than they appear and are made with thick cushioning that makes it easy to be worn all day.



Made with quality suede materials it takes on the “dad shoes” aesthetic but in a modern way. The New Balance 990V6 also gives wearers exceptional arch support and stability, as well as a comfortable and springy feel. Great for walkers who need a reliable, supportive option for daily wear.



Price: ₦70,250.

New Balance 9060

If you want trendy, somewhat high-fashion sneakers, look no further than this bad boy. It is a favourite among walkers who want to look good while staying active. It has ultimate comfort and is also made with quality materials. True to New Balance’s standards. Its chunky sole provides excellent cushioning, and the blend of suede and mesh in the upper ensures a comfortable fit. These are great for walkers who enjoy longer strolls or who wear their walking shoes throughout the day.



Price: ₦82,250.

Adidas Adizero SL

Made for performance, the Adizero SL is perfect for brisk walking and light jogging. The shoe features Lightstrike Pro foam in the midsole, which provides energy return to keep you moving efficiently. It’s lightweight yet supportive. Additionally, It is suitable for those who prefer light, stable workouts rather than high-intensity ones. If you’re a beginner embarking on a walking journey, these sneakers are an easy choice.



Price: ₦114,000.

