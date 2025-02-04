The Best Oppo Phones To Buy Right Now

Whether you’re a someone looking for the latest high-end specs, a budget-conscious shopper, or someone in between, Oppo has something to suit your needs. Oppo has come a long way in the smartphone market, offering devices that aren’t just about sleek designs but also about performance, value for money, and impressive features. In this guide, we’ll walk you through some of the best Oppo phones to buy in Nigeria this year. I’ve factored in everything—whether you’re someone who loves photography, gaming, or just wants a phone that gets the basics right.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G

If you’re looking for a phone that blends style, power, and smart features, the Oppo Reno 12F might just be your perfect match. With its Cosmos Ring Design, this phone doesn’t just sit pretty—it glows (literally) to keep you updated with notifications, calls, and even music.

Love taking photos? The 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens capture every moment in crisp detail, while the 32MP selfie camera guarantees you always look your best. Plus, with 5G support, NFC, stereo speakers, and 45W fast charging, this phone is built for modern life.



Price: ₦550,000. Where to Buy: Shop Justfones

Oppo Reno 12 5G

For those seeking a device with great AI features, the Oppo Reno 12 5G is an excellent choice. It features a similar 6.7-inch display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. With options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it caters to various user needs.

The camera system mirrors that of the Reno 12F, ensuring high-quality photography. The 5000mAh battery ensures extended usage, and the device supports fast charging. Price: ₦650,000. Where to Buy: Shop Justfones

Oppo Reno11 5G

For those seeking a balance between performance and affordability, the Oppo Reno11 5G is a compelling choice. It boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Equipped with a triple-camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, it excels in photography.

The device runs on Android 14 and is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth performance. Its 5000mAh battery provides ample power to last through the day. The Oppo Reno11 5G is available for around ₦599,000. Price: ₦599,000. Where to Buy: Shop Justfones

Oppo Reno8 T 5G

The OPPO Reno12 is the one to watch. This 5G powerhouse is packed with smart features designed to make life easier—from the AI Portrait Expert that perfects your selfies to AI Eraser 2.0, which lets you remove unwanted objects from your photos with a simple tap. Tired of bad group shots? AI Clear Face can even fix closed eyes!

Its camera setup includes a high-resolution main sensor, delivering quality photos. The 5G connectivity ensures faster internet speeds, enhancing the overall user experience. Price: ₦590,000. Where to Buy: Shop Justfones

Oppo A60

If you want a phone that’s sleek, reliable, and built for everyday life, the OPPO A60 ticks all the boxes. At just 7.68mm thin, it’s lightweight, stylish, and easy to carry, while the IP54 water and dust resistance means it can handle accidental spills and dusty environments.

The 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals, whether you're binge-watching or gaming.



Price: ₦320,000. Where to Buy: Shop Justfones

Oppo A17K

For those on a tighter budget, the Oppo A17K offers 6.52-inch display, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The device supports 4G LTE and is equipped with a 4230mAh battery. Price: ₦135,000. Where to Buy: Shop Justfones

Where to Buy Oppo Phones in Nigeria

When it comes to purchasing these devices, you have several options: Online Retailers : Platforms like Justfone and Pointek offer a range of Oppo smartphones with nationwide delivery options.

Physical Stores : If you prefer to see the device before purchasing, stores like Kara and Slot have physical locations in major cities across Nigeria.

Authorized Dealers: It's advisable to purchase from authorized Oppo dealers to ensure you receive genuine products with valid warranties. You can find a list of authorized dealers on the Official Oppo Website .

So, there you have it—whether you’re looking to make the leap into the world of 5G with the sleek Oppo Reno 12F or simply need a solid and affordable phone like the Oppo A17K, there’s something for everyone in Oppo’s 2025 lineup.