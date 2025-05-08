Aside from being able to put an outfit together and looking good in it, another way to elevate your entire look is through your accessories. They might seem like tiny, insignificant items, but I promise you that when you master how to accessorise properly, you’ll always look ten times better than when you didn’t. And as a woman, there’s nothing better than when a man knows how to dress up and accessorise to complete his whole look. It’s like the icing on the cake.

When it comes to men’s jewellery, bracelets are often overlooked, yet they carry a certain charm that instantly adds polish, confidence, and even a bit of mystery to your vibe. If you lean towards bold gold or prefer the clean, cool edge of silver, there’s a bracelet out there that’ll match your aesthetic perfectly.

Below, we’ve curated eleven of the best gold and silver bracelets every stylish man should have in his collection complete with style notes and term explanations so you know exactly what you’re wearing.

1. Gold 9mm Classic Byzantine Link Bracelet

This is the kind of bracelet your girl will want to take from you because it’s that beautiful. The Byzantine link is a complex and luxurious weave of metal that dates back to the Byzantine Empire (history is stylish too).

It looks intricate and feels rich on the wrist. Its 9mm thickness gives it just the right amount of weight without being too bulky, and it’s perfect for formal nights or dressed-up weekends. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

2. 8mm Classico Miami Cuban Link Bracelet

I’m sure you’ve seen the name Cuban link on social media, especially on rappers and celebrities. This style is defined by interlocking, thick, oval-shaped links that lie flat and shine boldly.

At 8mm, this one is subtle enough for everyday wear while still giving you that ‘I’ve arrived’ look. Pair it with a nice watch or wear it solo. Either way, it slaps. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

3. Vintage Gold Finish Petal Bracelet

If you’re not into the Cuban link or very flashy pieces, you could go for a vintage one that adds a classy touch to your wrist.

The petal-style design gives it an artistic, almost boho feel like something you’d wear with a linen shirt and tailored trousers on holiday in Santorini. It’s relaxed, romantic, and refined. Price: ₦10,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

4. 10mm Gold Dual Row Open Box Tennis Bracelet

A tennis bracelet is always a good idea, especially this one with its open box link design and two rows of stones that give it extra shine.

Originally made popular when tennis legend Chris Evert lost hers mid-match, tennis bracelets have now evolved into statement pieces for both men and women. This version is chunky and masculine which is a glam twist on a classic piece. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

5. Gold Iced Clasp Franco Bracelet

The Franco link is an Italian-inspired design made from V-shaped links tightly woven to create a durable, thick bracelet. This version comes with an iced clasp which means it’s decked out in stones for that added bling. Price: ₦9,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

6. Iced Out Square-Circle Mix Stone Bracelet

If you love jewellery that catches light (and attention), this silver iced-out bracelet is for you. It has alternating square and circular stone settings for a stylish twist.

Iced out simply means covered in sparkly stones like diamonds or rhinestones. It gives a very bold and flashy look and it’s the perfect bracelet for nights out or occasions where you want to shine a bit more. Price: ₦25,500. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

7. Classic Silver Titanium Steel Rollie Bracelet

This one is minimal and leans into that clean, everyday wear aesthetic. Inspired by Rolex watch bands (hence Rollie), it has strong titanium steel links in a polished silver finish. It’s sturdy, sleek, and works perfectly if you like your accessories subtle but impactful. Price: ₦13,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

8. Fred Bennett B5412 Stainless Steel Fine Curb Chain Bracelet

The curb chain is one of the most timeless bracelet styles. It has flattened interlocking links that sit flat on the wrist and catch the light beautifully. This version by Fred Bennett is slim, polished, and built for everyday style. It's a brilliant starter piece if you’re just stepping into the world of men’s bracelets. Price: ₦56,400. Where to Buy: Shop Watchlocker .

9. Silver Single Row Vogue Tennis Bracelet

This one’s similar to the gold tennis bracelet earlier, but in a slim, silver, single-row version. It has a quieter, more refined take on luxury. It’s less of a ‘look at me’ and more of a ‘you’ll notice if you’re paying attention.’ Price: ₦20,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

10. Masterly Silver Miami Cuban Link Bracelet

A silver twist on the classic Miami Cuban. The cool tone of silver gives it a bit more versatility than its gold counterpart, and you can wear this with literally any outfit. From a black tee or a full suit, this bracelet brings the right amount of swagger without trying too hard. Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mandilax .

11. Fred Bennett B5116 Men’s Silver Bike Chain Bracelet

Designed like a bike chain, this bracelet gives off a rugged vibe. It’s a great bracelet pick for men who like their accessories to be masculine and mechanical. It’s heavy-duty, eye-catching, and screams confidence. If you ride motorcycles or just love edgy street style, this one’s calling your name. Price: ₦79,300. Where To Buy: Shop Watchlocker .

Whether you prefer iced-out drama or clean, minimalist steel, the right bracelet can say a lot about your style and personality.