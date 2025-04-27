Anime is a film genre that has been in existence since the early 20th century, with the very first Japanese animation dating back to 1917. Over the decades, it has evolved into a rich, multi-genre universe ranging from soft-hearted coming-of-age tales to violent, high-octane thrillers. And the hype isn’t dying down anytime soon; in fact, it’s becoming more mainstream and popular than ever.

Sadly, I have to admit that I used to be an anime hater. I didn’t get the appeal, and I thought it was all big eyes, overacting, and the teeny tiny voices that give to the female characters. But I’ve since gotten over that phase and thank goodness I did. I dipped my toes in with some soft, slow-paced Studio Ghibli films like Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro. Before long, I found myself bingeing the more gory stuff like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen. Now I’m fully in, and there’s no going back.

If you’ve just discovered anime and don’t know where to begin, I’ve gotten recommendations from my anime-obsessed friends and compiled this list of the best beginner-friendly anime.

These picks cover a variety of genres and storylines, so there’s something for everyone - if you like mystery, fantasy, action, or pure psychological chaos. You can watch all of these on Crunchyroll and 9Anime .

1. Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Genre: Action, Supernatural, Historical If you’re into beautiful animation and touching sibling dynamics, Demon Slayer is a brilliant place to start. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted boy whose family is slaughtered by demons, leaving only his younger sister Nezuko, who’s been turned into a demon herself. Determined to save her and avenge his family, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps. Expect jaw-dropping fight scenes, rich folklore, and an emotional ride that’ll have you hooked by episode two. You can watch it on Netflix.

2. Death Note

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Supernatural, Mystery Death Note is perfect for fans of mind games and morally grey characters. It centres on Light Yagami, a genius high school student who stumbles upon a notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name. He sets out to cleanse the world of criminals, becoming the infamous “Kira”. But his cat-and-mouse game with the brilliant detective “L” becomes a masterclass in suspense and psychological warfare. No swords or demons here, it’s just pure, intense brain battles.

3. Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Genre: Action, Post-Apocalyptic, Dark Fantasy If you’re in the mood for something epic and existential, Attack on Titan will grip you from the first episode. Humanity is forced to live behind massive walls to escape giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. Eren Yeager, after witnessing a horrific Titan attack, vows to destroy them all. But as the story unfolds, it reveals layers of political intrigue, betrayal, and hard truths that’ll leave your jaw on the floor. Be warned, as it gets bloody, but it’s well worth it. Watch it here.

4. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Science Fiction This one’s an absolute classic, often recommended as a top-tier starter anime. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood tells the story of brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who attempt forbidden alchemy to bring their mother back to life. It goes horribly wrong, costing them dearly. Their journey to find the Philosopher’s Stone and restore what they’ve lost is filled with heartfelt moments, world-building, and ethical questions about sacrifice and power. Balanced pacing, humour, action - it’s got it all.

5. Erased (Boku Dake ga Inai Machi)

Genre: Mystery, Supernatural, Drama Erased is for those who love a good murder mystery with time travel thrown in. Satoru Fujinuma, a struggling manga artist, discovers he can travel back in time. When his mother is murdered, he’s sent 18 years into the past to prevent a series of kidnappings that changed everything. It’s emotional, suspenseful, and tightly written.

6. Parasyte: The Maxim (Kiseijuu: Sei no Kakuritsu)

Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror, Action This one is creepy but fascinating. Alien parasites invade Earth, taking over human bodies. High schooler Shinichi Izumi is infected by one of them, but the parasite, named Migi, only takes over his right hand. The two are forced to co-exist, leading to bizarre but philosophical conflicts about humanity, identity, and survival. The action is intense, but the questions it raises hit even harder.

7. Hell’s Paradise (Jigokuraku)

Genre: Action, Dark Fantasy, Supernatural A newer but binge-worthy addition, Hell’s Paradise is gritty and visually stunning. Gabimaru, a death-row ninja with nothing left to lose, is sent to a mysterious island in search of the elixir of life alongside other condemned criminals. The island, however, is teeming with grotesque creatures and deadly secrets. It’s Demon Slayer meets Attack on Titan in terms of gore, but with its own unique world and emotional depth.

8. Jujutsu Kaisen

Genre: Action, Supernatural, Urban Fantasy This show is pure fun. It has high-energy battles, cursed spirits, and a charismatic ensemble cast. It follows Yuji Itadori, who eats a cursed object and becomes the host of a powerful demon. Enrolled into Jujutsu High, he trains to exorcise curses while keeping his dangerous passenger under control. It’s packed with stunning fight choreography, lovable characters, and a surprisingly touching emotional core.

9. Mob Psycho 100

Genre: Action, Comedy, Supernatural From the creator of One Punch Man, this anime follows Mob, an awkward teenage psychic trying to suppress his emotions and powers. It’s quirky, hilarious, and surprisingly deep, exploring themes of self-worth and personal growth. The animation style is unique, almost cartoonish at times, but it completely works.

10. 86 (Eighty-Six)

Genre: Mecha, War, Political Drama Eighty-Six is an emotional gut-punch wrapped in a sleek war drama. In a dystopian future, one nation pretends to fight a war using unmanned drones, when in truth, marginalised citizens are piloting them in secret. The story follows Lena, a privileged officer, and Shin, the squad leader of the oppressed “Eighty-Six” unit. It’s beautifully animated, quietly intense, and poses chilling questions about racism, propaganda, and what it means to be truly human.

11. My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

Genre: Superhero, Action, Coming-of-Age My Hero Academia is for anyone who loves superhero stories. In a world where most people possess powers called “Quirks,” Izuku Midoriya is born without one, yet he dreams of becoming a hero. When he inherits a powerful Quirk from the legendary All Might, his journey begins. It’s a classic underdog tale with great characters, exciting battles, and real emotional stakes.