11 Stylish Ankara Bags Every Lady Must-Have

Ankara fashion is no longer limited to Ankara dress styles , headwraps, or aso-ebi. One of the most exciting additions to modern African fashion is the rise of Ankara bags, statement accessories that bring colour, creativity, and culture into your everyday look. From structured totes to crossbody styles and compact clutch purses, stylish Ankara bags now come in functional and fashionable shapes. Whether you're heading to the office, beach, market, or wedding, there's an Ankara bag for every Nigerian woman. Here are 11 stylish Ankara bags every lady should own, plus how to wear them and where to buy them in Nigeria.

1. Denim Ankara Bag

The denim Ankara bag blends African print with a timeless fabric we all know: denim. It’s edgy, durable, and perfect for casual days. This bag is great for running errands, weekend outings, or wearing a smart outfit. How to style it: Pair with jeans, sneakers, and a plain top for a cohesive but bold look. Best for: Casual outfits, market runs, shopping, or brunch. Price: ₦24,500 Where To Buy: Shop Designforlove

2. Ankara Tote Bag

If you want a roomy bag that still looks stylish, the Ankara tote bag is a must. It's ideal for women who need space for their laptop, makeup bag, wallet, and power bank. You can wear it to work, classes, or while travelling. How to style it: Go for Ankara prints that match your outfit’s undertone. Neutrals or monochrome work best. Best for: Office, university, weekend trips. Price: ₦8,000 Where To Buy: Shop sucrosecratfs

3. Ankara Drawstring Bag

Lightweight, trendy, and practical, the Ankara print drawstring bag is the most effortless style to throw on when you're in a rush. With an open-top and rope pull design, it gives streetwear energy while still keeping it cultural. How to style it: It's perfect with joggers, shorts, or athleisure wear and great for gym days, too. Best for: Gym, beach, casual outings. Price: ₦41.66 Where To Buy: Shop Etsy

4. Ankara Clutch Purses

Every woman needs at least one Ankara clutch purse. It's compact but stylish, and it elevates any evening outfit. A well-designed clutch can pull your whole look together, whether you’re wearing a gown, a two-piece, or a fitted dress. How to style it: Match it with your gele or accessories. It’s perfect for aso-ebi and dinner looks. Best for: Weddings, parties, dates, red carpet events. Price: ₦25,000 Where to Buy: Shop Omotola fabric bags

5. Ankara Mix and Match Bag

This bag uses contrasting fabrics and colours to create a bold, unique statement. Mix and match Ankara bags often include leather patches, kente, or denim mixed with Ankara prints. How to style it: Keep your outfit simple, let the bag be the centre of attention. Best for: Day events, exhibitions, and fashion events. Price: ₦35,500 Where to Buy: Shop Designforlove

6. Ankara Corporate Bag

Who says work bags have to be boring? The Ankara corporate bag brings life to your office look while still being structured enough to carry a laptop or documents. Many come with leather accents for a sleek finish. How to style it: Pair with plain-coloured suits or shift dresses. Best for: Office, meetings, presentations. Price: ₦25,500 Where To Buy: Shop Handmade NG

7. Ankara Beach Bag

Large, airy, and waterproof-lined, the Ankara beach bag is perfect for holiday seasons. It holds your towel, sunscreen, extra slippers, snacks, and more without compromising style. How to style it: Use with your kaftan, swimwear, or boubou dress. Best for: Vacations, beach days, boat cruises. Price: ₦146,400 Where To Buy: Shop Truface by Grace

8. Ankara Mini Crossbody Bag

The Ankara crossbody bag is small, convenient, and perfect for keeping your hands free. Whether you're exploring a new city or just stepping out quickly, this bag carries your essentials without weighing you down. How to style it: Wear it with jeans and a top or mini dress across your chest. Best for: Errands, concerts, or commuting. Price: ₦6,000 Where To Buy: Shop Omotola fabric bags

9. Boxy Ankara Handbag

This handbag is often square or rectangular and has a structured handle. It’s retro, chic, and stylish, perfect for women who love elegant details. How to style it: It works best with midi skirts, blouses, or shift dresses. Best for: Brunch dates, church, business casual outings. Price: $188.02 Where To Buy: Shop Etsy

10. Ankara Backpack

The Ankara backpack is ideal for students, creatives, or anyone who carries a lot during the day. It’s also becoming popular with young professionals who prefer stylish alternatives to leather bags. How to style it: Throw it over a denim jacket or maxi dress. You can go bold or muted with the print. Best for: School, travel, photography gigs, and remote work. Price: $188.02 Where To Buy: Shop _craftedbyheebah

11. Ankara Bucket Bag

The Ankara bucket bag has a round base and a drawstring closure. It’s trendy and unexpected — perfect if you’re tired of rectangular bags. It adds flair to any simple outfit. How to style it: Wear with a t-shirt dress, flats, and bold earrings. Best for: Weekend hangouts, road trips, casual days out. Price: ₦12,000 Where To Buy: Shop Handmade NG

How to Style Your Ankara Bag Like a Pro

Styling your Ankara bag isn’t just about picking any print. Here are three quick rules to follow: Match prints sparingly – Pick a bag with neutral or complementary tones if your outfit is bold. If your outfit is simple, go bold with the bag. Watch your accessories – Gold, beaded, or wooden accessories pair well with Ankara pieces. Balance with textures—Combine Ankara bags with denim, chiffon, linen, or silk for a rich contrast.

There’s an Ankara Bag for Every Woman