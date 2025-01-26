Police invaded my residences, locked up my family during impeachment - Obasa

The embattled former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has revealed how the police invaded his residences and locked up his family during his impeachment.

Obasa spoke at a press conference held upon his return to Nigeria on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

On January 13, members of the state Assembly unanimously voted to remove Obasa, citing allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety, including the withdrawal of ₦43.5 billion for lawmakers’ backup vehicles and other expenditures.

He was swiftly replaced with Mojisola Meranda, giving the Assembly its first female speaker.

Obasa, who was reportedly in the United States at the time of his impeachment, has remained silent ever since.

Obasa breaks silence on return to Nigeria

However, during a welcome rally at his Joel Ogunnaike GRA residence in Ikeja, he described the allegations against him as “fictitious and unsubstantiated.”

The embattled lawmaker said he was not afraid of removal but insisted it must be done strictly with the law.

Obasa alleged that his impeachment was carried out with the connivance of the police, accusing the Lagos Commissioner of Police of leading security agents to invade the assembly ahead of his removal.

He claimed that his residences in Agege and Ikeja were invaded by more than 200 police officers who locked his family indoors.

“If I am not a speaker, that’s not the end of the world. If you want to claim that I am corrupt, please prove it.