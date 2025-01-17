Obasa’s political career in shambles as Tinubu meeting blocked - EFCC awaits return from US

Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, finds himself mired in deep political and legal troubles.

Following his dramatic ousting on Monday, January 13, for alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office, Obasa’s efforts to regain his footing appear futile.

Reports indicate that Obasa, currently in the United States, attempted to meet President Bola Tinubu during the latter’s visit to the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

However, his request for clearance was reportedly denied, further isolating him from the political corridors of power.

EFCC lurking around for Obasa

To add to his woes, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are reportedly stationed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport and prepared to arrest him upon his return.

Insiders suggest that Obasa has delayed his homecoming, fearing imminent detention. Efforts to challenge his impeachment have also failed.

“His legal adviser confirmed the impeachment’s legality,” a source revealed, noting that Obasa has reluctantly accepted his fate.

Agege constituents distance themselves from Obasa

Meanwhile, attempts to rally support from his Agege constituents have failed. Residents claim they had long warned him about his alleged misconduct.

Civil society groups sidelined during Obasa’s tenure have refrained from intervening, labelling the impeachment an “internal legislative matter.”

Dissent is brewing within the Agege chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Prominent members have reportedly demanded the resignation of state cabinet officials linked to Obasa.

Obasa’s once-ambitious political movement , “Muda Eko Obasa Lagos 2027,” has disintegrated. Party loyalists have withdrawn their support, leaving him politically stranded.

Furthermore, whispers from local groups suggest they are compiling a dossier of Obasa’s alleged assets for submission to the EFCC, tightening the legal noose around him.