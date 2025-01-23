Tinubu reportedly meets Lagos lawmakers in Abuja amid Obasa’s impeachment

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly expressed disappointment over the impeachment of Hon. Mudasiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing the process as akin to a coup.

Obasa was removed last week by 32 out of the 40 Assembly members, who cited alleged corruption and highhandedness as reasons for the decision.

On Wednesday evening, Tinubu met with the Assembly’s new leadership, including newly elected Speaker Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda and members of the influential Governance Advisory Council (GAC), in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

Conspicuously absent from the meeting were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, and Obasa himself, despite reports suggesting he was in Abuja.

Sources familiar with the meeting revealed that Tinubu initially expressed dissatisfaction with how the impeachment was executed.

“This was like a coup,” the President reportedly remarked, highlighting his disapproval of the process.

Tinubu reportedly backs Obasa's impeachment

However, after hearing pleas from GAC leaders and acknowledging the allegations against Obasa, Tinubu reluctantly gave his backing to the Assembly’s decision.

In her remarks, Speaker Meranda pledged to prioritise transparency and good governance during her tenure.

“Our focus will be on delivering democratic dividends to the people of Lagos,” she assured.