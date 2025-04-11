New AI tools to enable Nigerians, other Africans to monitor legislation, influence policy

A powerful new digital platform is promising to reshape how Africans interact with their governments.

Legis360, a civic tech innovation powered by artificial intelligence and data science, enables citizens across the continent to track legislation in real time and actively engage with policy-making.

Launched to foster transparency and accountability, Legis360 gives users open access to bills, motions, petitions, and committee activities—information that has historically been difficult to obtain.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between the governed and those who govern,” said Samuel Folorunsho, Project Lead for Legis360.

“Legis360 empowers citizens, journalists, and advocacy groups to participate meaningfully in shaping policies.”

The platform features a suite of tools designed to make governance more accessible. These include AI-powered bill analysis, live committee monitoring, direct communication channels with lawmakers, and a comprehensive archive of legislative records. It also allows users to search and filter data with ease.

“In many parts of Africa, governance is still a closed-door affair,” Folorunsho noted. “We are opening those doors, using technology to democratise access and ensure that citizens can hold institutions accountable.”

Legis360 caters to a broad audience, from everyday citizens and activists to journalists and legislators.

The platform promotes transparency and aligns with democratic values such as freedom of expression, association, and assembly.

“We’ve built this tool not just for transparency but for impact,” Folorunsho added. “Whether you’re a policy researcher, an NGO, or a concerned citizen, Legis360 is your window into the legislative heartbeat of your country.”