PHOTOS: Peter Obi presents evidence of non-political engagement with late Abacha

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has publicly addressed his past engagement with the late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, insisting the interaction was purely professional and free of political motives.

In a statement posted on Wednesday via his verified X handle, Obi explained that he was part of a delegation of traders and importers concerned about delays at Nigerian ports, which led to their engagement with the late General.

He emphasised that the initiative was not driven by politics but by the collective desire to ease port congestion and improve trade operations.

“Our meeting with him was borne out of collective concern as traders and importers over the prolonged delays in clearing goods at the ports.

“We approached him not as political actors, but as concerned citizens seeking pragmatic solutions,” Obi stated.

To reinforce his claims, Obi shared a document confirming his appointment to a presidential task force on port decongestion, noting that this served as evidence of his role in advocating for systemic reform.

Obi and His Transparency Mantra

Peter Obi. [Facebook]

He added that his position was consistent with his lifelong commitment to transparency and civic responsibility.

“This clarification is offered in the interest of truth, to reaffirm that our actions were driven solely by a sense of civic duty and not political ambition,” he added.

Acknowledging that his explanation may not deter “mischief makers with ulterior motives,” Obi maintained that making the facts public was necessary.

“Placing this on record is essential for posterity and a reflection of my continued promise to uphold transparency to Nigerians.”