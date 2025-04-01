Zamfara gov’s crackdown on salary fraud - saves ₦200m for state development

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has removed 2,363 ghost workers from the state payroll, saving the government ₦200 million monthly.

The move, which eliminates fraudulent salary payments totaling ₦193,642,097.19, has been praised as a crucial step toward financial stability and development.

The Coalition of Rescue Support Groups in Zamfara commended the governor’s efforts, noting that the cleanup has facilitated the smooth implementation of the new national minimum wage of ₦70,000 for civil servants.

“This is a departure from the vicious cycle of salary bondage imposed on workers by previous administrations,” said Alhaji Rufai Ahmed Gusau, the coalition’s state coordinator.

Governor Lawal’s reforms have ensured that only genuine employees remain on the payroll, with 28,273 workers verified and cleared.

The coalition believes these measures will strengthen service delivery, boost economic activity, and improve governance in Zamfara.

“With improved security and economic activities, Zamfara people now enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance,” the statement read.

The group urged workers, union leaders, opposition parties, and residents to support the government’s efforts to reform and advance the state’s economic and administrative structures.