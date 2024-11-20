Zamfara parents appeal to Gov Lawal to rescue stranded students in Cyprus

The parents and guardians of the Zamfara students stranded in Cyprus have called for Gov. Dauda Lawal’s urgent intervention. The Chairman of the parent’s association, Ibrahim Tudu, appealed while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday. Tudu called on the state government to take tentative measures to rescue their children.

He said, “This is to highlight our concern about the condition of our 88 children sent on scholarship by the Zamfara Government studying various courses at Cyprus International University Nicosia, facing numerous problems currently. “We would like to clear that the affected students are bonafide indigenes and citizens of Zamfara from decent backgrounds and families. “They secured the offer of scholarships to study in Cyprus based on their academic performances, competency examinations and screening interviews, all conducted by the State Scholarship Board under the previous administration,” he said.

“I would like to use this medium to inform the state government based on our daily communication with all the 88 students currently in Cyprus that they are facing numerous problems. “They are facing lack of feeding, accommodation, upkeep allowances , their safety, studies and serious state of mental health as a result of the non-payment of registration, tuition and students’ allowances.” Tudu added that the students were now in great pain and encountering a lot of hardship as they were ejected from their school accommodation. “They are now living in a Mosque and rented houses where they are being harassed for non-payment of rent. “In fact, the female students among them are facing multiple problems,” he lamented.