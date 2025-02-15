Yabatech to be upgraded to university – Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, says President Bola Tinubu has approved the long-awaited conversion of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) into a university.

Alausa confirmed the development on Friday while addressing the institution’s management during a visit.

“I discussed this with President Tinubu, and he approved it without hesitation. I am now awaiting the official memo and necessary protocols,” he stated.

“This institution is a legacy. With over 200 staff members holding doctorate degrees, it is more than ready to attain university status,” he added.

After inspecting and commissioning several projects, he expressed satisfaction with the institution’s maintenance culture, noting that most facilities were still in good condition.

“I commend your pursuit of excellence. Innovation and investment in technology are key to development, and the Federal Government will support you,” he assured.

The minister, however, urged the institution to prioritise innovation and vocational skills in its programmes.

He noted that in Europe, and elsewhere, technical and vocational education is incorporated into their curriculum.

He emphasised the government’s focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Entrepreneurship.

“We need to reshape our country, and Yabatech must key into technology again.

“Over 70 per cent of our population consists of youths, and we must equip them with technical skills. Developing these skills is crucial for national progress,” he added.

He decried the country’s overemphasis on white-collar jobs, which has led to high youth unemployment. “We must change this narrative,” he stressed.

Alausa urged the institution to take Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Coding seriously.

“If our youths excel in these fields, they can work remotely and earn foreign exchange.

“There are over 685,000 jobs available in Tech and Software Development. I challenge Yabatech to drive innovation and provide education that supports manufacturing and technology.

“This will strengthen the private sector, which in turn will drive societal growth. We must support President Bola Tinubu in moving the nation forward,” he said.

Alausa commended Yabatech’s Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, for endowment fund projects. He advised the creation of a robust alumni endowment office as a platform for giving back.

He also encouraged the institution to collaborate with industries to commercialise its research products. “Universities abroad thrive on endowment,” he pointed out.

Earlier, Abdul welcomed the development, stating that the institution, with over 200 PhD holders, is committed to raising standards and needs government backing.

“We aim to be a university of technical and vocational education, driving innovation and solving societal challenges for national advancement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof Funso Afolabi, thanked the Minister for his visit and sought his support in meeting the institution’s demands.