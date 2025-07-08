President Ruto faces criticism over killings of Kenyan protesters

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the killing of unarmed protesters by Kenyan security forces amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

The protests, which coincide with the 35th anniversary of Kenya’s historic Saba Saba movement — a pivotal moment in the country’s march towards multi-party democracy, have reportedly left at least 11 people dead, according to CNN.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 8, Frank described the killings as “barbaric and unacceptable in a democracy,” urging Kenyan President William Ruto to take immediate action to halt the violence.

“It is time to stop these avoidable murders,” Frank said, calling on Ruto to ensure security agencies respect the rule of law and the rights of citizens.

Frank demanded the immediate release of all detained protesters and extended his condolences to bereaved families.

“They would be remembered as those who died fighting for a better future for their country,” he noted.

The Nigerian political activist also appealed to international leaders to speak out against the violence.

“I call on the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the United Nations to intervene and call Ruto to order over his dictatorial actions.”