Bill Gates reveals divorcing ex-wife Melinda his 'biggest regret' in life

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has confessed that his “biggest regret in life” is divorcing his ex-wife, Melinda Gates.

Bill and Melinda Gates, 60, were married for 27 years before their divorce in May 2021. Their marriage started in 1994 and produced three children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.

The 69-year-old former Microsoft CEO made all these candid revelations in an interview with The Times of London published on Saturday, Jan 25, 2025.

Bill Gates disclosed that although the separation took an emotional toll on him, he feels “more cheerful now.”

During the interview, Bill Gates admitted that he missed the mark of his goal to replicate the 45-year marriage of his parents, saying, “I absolutely wanted that.”

Reflecting on the dynamics of their relationship, Bill Gates noted, “I encouraged Melinda to be a little calmer than my mother was, but we were both quite driven. I spent more time with the kids than my dad did, but the ratio was still 10:1, with Melinda doing most things for the kids. We had a great time.”

He added, “I’m more cheerful now, but divorce was the mistake I regret the most. There are others, but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years.”

Bill Gates went on to talk about the early days of their relationship, revealing that “When Melinda and I met, I was fairly successful but not ridiculously successful — that came during the time that we were together. So, she saw me through a lot.”

Talking about what their relationship looks like now, Bill Gates said, “Melinda and I still spend time together as a family. We have three children and two grandchildren, so there are always family events. The kids are doing well and have strong values.”

Recall that Bill Gates had in 2021 spoken about the divorce when he described it as “a very sad milestone” and a source of “personal sadness.”

Bill and Melinda Gates first met in 1987 when she became a product manager at Microsoft. They married in Hawaii in 1994 and founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to combating global poverty and disease, in 2000.

In his interview, Bill Gates spoke about Melinda's resignation from the foundation in May 2024, revealing how it affected him.

“When we got divorced, it was tough, and then she made the decision to leave the foundation — I was disappointed that she took the option to go off,” Bill Gates admitted.

Melinda had also previously spoken openly about her emotional rollercoaster post-divorce. “It’s unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways, but I had the privacy to get through it,” she told Fortune in October 2022.

She also reflected on the challenges of working alongside Bill Gates after their separation.

“I also kept working with the person I was moving away from, and I needed to show up and be my best self every single day.