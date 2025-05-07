Activist Hamzat Lawal joins global jury for Mandela–Machel innovation honour

Nigerian activist Hamzat Lawal has been appointed to the jury for the 2024/25 Nelson Mandela–Graça Machel Innovation Awards, a prestigious honour coordinated by global civil society alliance CIVICUS.

Now in its 20th year, the awards celebrate trailblazing individuals and organisations advancing social justice worldwide.

Lawal joins a distinguished panel of international jurors, including Abhishek Thakore (India), Rajae Boujnah (Morocco), Tenywa John Grace (Uganda), and Rhaea Russell-Cartwright (UK).

CIVICUS’s Innovation Officer, Safia Khan, revealed that this year’s edition has drawn over 800 applications from 76 countries.

“Applications came in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Arabic,” she said.

The jurors will evaluate projects across five thematic categories, judging on innovation, community impact, and potential to scale.

Lawal is best known as the founder of Follow The Money, a citizen-led initiative that tracks government expenditure and foreign aid in underserved communities.

His work earned him a nomination from a CIVICUS alliance member. In its invitation, CIVICUS noted: “Having researched your anti-corruption work, we believe we would really benefit from your expertise to help us recognise and celebrate the most innovative minds and projects of the year.”

Reacting to his appointment, Lawal said, “It is an honour to serve as a juror for such a powerful initiative... This is not just about awards—it’s about fueling hope and accelerating grassroots change.”

CIVICUS emphasised the jurors' vital role in maintaining the integrity of the awards and promoting initiatives worthy of global recognition and support.