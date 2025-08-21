Frank Caprio: 5 things you should know about America’s nicest judge

Frank Caprio, the retired Rhode Island judge who won hearts worldwide for his compassion in the courtroom, has died at the age of 88.

His family announced his passing on Wednesday, describing him as a man who embodied “deep compassion, humility, and unwavering faith in the goodness of people”.

Caprio, who served nearly four decades on the bench before retiring in 2023, rose to global prominence through his television show Caught in Providence.

The programme, launched in 2000, captured his warm and often forgiving approach to minor offences such as traffic and parking violations.

Clips from the show spread rapidly online, drawing tens of millions of views and earning him the affectionate title of “the nicest judge in the world”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five crucial facts to know about him:

1. He Rose from Humble Beginnings

A smiling Judge Frank Caprio, known worldwide as “America’s Nicest Judge,” remembered for his compassion, humility, and global legacy. [X, formerly Twitter/@MissSassbox]

Born in 1936 in Providence, Rhode Island, Caprio came from a working-class immigrant family.

To support himself, he shined shoes and delivered newspapers as a boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

These early struggles shaped his empathy for ordinary people, something that later defined his judicial philosophy.

2. He Balanced Teaching and Law School

A smiling Judge Frank Caprio in his courtroom, known worldwide as “America’s Nicest Judge,” remembered for his compassion, humility, and global legacy. [X, formerly Twitter/@PopCrave]

Before his legal career, Caprio worked as a public school teacher.

Remarkably, he studied law at Suffolk University in Boston at night, often after long days in the classroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

This dedication showed his determination to uplift himself through education while serving others.

3. Nearly Four Decades on the Bench

Caprio served as Providence’s municipal court chief judge from 1985 until his retirement in 2023.

During his time on the bench, he became known not just for upholding the law, but for tempering justice with kindness, listening carefully to defendants’ circumstances before making rulings.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Global Fame Through 'Caught in Providence'

In 2000, his courtroom was turned into the reality show Caught in Providence.

The programme showcased his compassionate rulings on traffic and parking violations.

Clips of him dismissing fines for struggling families or involving children in decisions went viral, earning him millions of followers and the nickname “the nicest judge in the world”.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. A Legacy of Compassion and Humanity

Beyond the bench, Caprio authored an autobiography titled Compassion in the Court, where he reflected on stories that changed lives.