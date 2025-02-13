Woman takes husband to court to determine his interest in their marriage

A housewife, Naja’atu Sulaiman on Thursday dragged her husband, Tasi’u Umar before a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state to know her position in the marriage.

We had a misunderstanding and I returned to my parents.

He begged me to return to my matrimonial home but I refused. When I finally agreed to return, he denied knowing me and asked me to return to my parents.

Right now I don’t know the position of our marriage, I want the court to help me ask him if he’s still interested in the marriage or not, she said.

On his part, the defendant said he loved his wife and was still interested in the marriage.

I sent her back to her parents because she refused to return to me when I needed her most,” he told the court.

The Judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, asked the complainant if she was ready to return to her matrimonial home but she said no. He dismissed the case saying the complainant had gotten the answers she needed.

Recently, on Wednesday, Maryam Muhammad, popularly known as Maryam Malika, a Kannywood actress, prayed to a Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to confirm her former husband's divorce pronouncement.

The actress, represented by her counsel, A.S Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant made the third divorce pronouncement five years ago after she sought divorce through Khul’i (the right of a woman in Islam to divorce) in Islam.

He made two divorce pronouncements after my client filed a suit in court seeking divorce through Khul’i.

He was served by the court, and he wrote the third divorce on the service letter, which my client read and continued with her life without coming back to court to confirm it, he said.

The defendant was not in court and did not send any representative.

The Judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, asked the court messenger if he had served the defendant. The messenger replied that the defendant was not at home when he went to serve him with the court papers.