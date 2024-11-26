Without Tinubu, exchange rate would've been ₦17,000/$ - Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his economic reforms, asserting they averted a catastrophic exchange rate crisis.

Okupe criticised the previous administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, for excessive money printing, which he described as “driving Nigeria towards Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation.”

"If not for Tinubu’s reforms, Nigerians would be facing an exchange rate of ₦17,000 to a dollar instead of the current ₦1,700,” Okupe stated.

He further highlighted Tinubu’s education-focused initiatives, including the operationalisation of a promised student loan fund.

“Today, Bola Tinubu has made poverty not an excuse for not being educated,” he remarked.

Okupe acknowledged the challenges accompanying Tinubu’s reforms but insisted they were necessary.

“There is nowhere reforms take place without temporary pains. If there are no pains, there are no gains,” he concluded.

In a related development, Northern political groups are intensifying efforts to unseat Tinubu and reclaim power in the North ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Following an Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) meeting, Chairman Mamman Mike Osuman called for support for Northern candidates.

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), led by former Kano Governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, is building alliances with influential organisations such as the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF).