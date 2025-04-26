VIDEO: TikToker dies on live video after suffering seizure

A Nigerian TikToker identified simply as ‘Disturbing’ has died during a live video stream on the social media platform.

The TikToker who has been involved in the ‘JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD’ movement died at his residence in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Thursday.

The final moments of the content creator were captured in a video that has now gone viral.

He appeared to suffer what looked like a seizure before passing away in front of the camera during the live stream.

According to netizens who may have been part of the live stream, Disturbing had been cursing individuals linked to the late singer Mohbad’s case, including Mohbad’s mother, widow, his brother Adura, and Liam, during his unfortunate live broadcast.

The content creator's wife, who was also a popular cobbler and musician within their community, has now provided more details about the unfortunate incident.

Identified simply as Omowunmi, the wife in a TikTok post disclosed that the deceased had hit his head on a stone after he collapsed.

Omowunmi explained that she was in the kitchen cooking his food when neighbours who had spotted him unresponsive on the floor ran to her.

According to her, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed on oxygen. Despite all efforts, he passed away on Friday morning.

She narrated, “Yesterday morning, my husband was on TikTok live video while I cooked his food in the kitchen. Suddenly, he had a seizure, fell down, and hit his head on a stone that was in front of him. Blood was coming out of his head.

"A young boy and some neighbours who were passing then saw him. They thought he had fainted, so they started pouring water on him. The young boy ran inside and called me from the kitchen.

“When I got there, I told them to stop pouring water and that it was a seizure. We quickly rushed him to the hospital, where they placed him on oxygen. He passed away this morning.”

Omowunmi pointed out that it was not the first time her late husband had suffered seizures. She revealed that he had an episode as recently as February.

The wife also dismissed insinuations of a spiritual attack as she insisted her husband’s death was ‘a pure medical issue’.