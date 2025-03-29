VIDEO: Sultan finally confirms sighting of moon, declares Sunday Eid-el-Fitr

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced that the new moon of Shawwal 1446AH has been sighted.

In effect, the new moon signalled the end of the month of Ramadan, in which Muslim faithful have been observing fasting for the past 29 days.



The Sultan announced the development in a video posted online on the night of Saturday, March 29, 2025. This ended an anticipated wait for many Nigerian Muslims, triggered by a similar announcement by Saudi Arabia.

The NSCIA PG said reports from various Muslim leaders and organisations in Nigeria confirmed that the new moon had been sighted.

He then declared Sunday, March 30, 2025, the 1st Shawal 1446AH and Eid-el-Fitr day.

"Today, 29th of Ramadan, we received reports from various Muslim leaders and organisations such as Shehu of Borno, Emir of Dutse, Emir of Argungu, Emir of Mabo, Emir of Daura, the Emir of Zazzau, and also the leadership of the JIBWIS in Jos of the confirmation of the sighting of the new moon of shawal 1446 after the Hijrah of our most noble leader.

"Therefore, tomorrow, 30th March, 2025, makes it 1st Shawal 1446AH and also the Eid-el-Fitr day ," said the Sultan.

Sultan greets Muslims

He also congratulated the Muslim faithful on successfully completing the Ramadan fast and urged them to sustain the virtues of piety, patience, and charity beyond the holy month.

The Sultan's announcement dispelled the confusion arising from an earlier declaration by the NSCIA, stating that fasting may continue on Sunday because Nigeria had not sighted the moon, indicating the end of the month of Ramadan.

The body added that if the moon is not sighted, then Monday, March 31, 2025, becomes Eid al-Fitr.

This was in reaction to the Saudi authorities' announcement that the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan fasting period, would begin on Sunday.