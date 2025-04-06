The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has called for the immediate closure of the waterway between Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge due to damage caused by dredging activities on Eko Bridge.

Umahi made the call during an inspection tour of some bridges in Lagos State.

He urged Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to enforce the closure to prevent further accidents.

” The dredger that hit pier cap and the pier tumbled and they sunk,” the minister said.

He said that the dredger's driver or owner had been arrested, adding that the Federal Government would take decisive action because the damage was extensive.

“I also saw a very serious dredging along Third Mainland Bridge, notwithstanding that the Federal Executive Council, about four months ago, banned dredging along 10km radius from all bridges in Nigeria.”

” I am shocked that dredging is still taking place.”

The minister said that dredging near bridges undermined their structural integrity.

Umahi also appealed to members of the public to avoid parking and loading on bridges.