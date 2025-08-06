Trailblasing journalist, MKOs wife, Doyin Abiola passes on at 82

Veteran journalist and former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of National Concord, Dr. Doyin Abiola, has died at the age of 82.

She passed away on Tuesday night, August 5, as confirmed by Jamiu Abiola, son of the late Chief MKO Abiola.

"Yes, she passed away last night," Jamiu revealed in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, August 6.

Dr. Abiola, wife of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, was a pioneering figure in Nigerian journalism.

She holds the distinction of being the first Nigerian woman to serve as editor-in-chief of a national daily.

Born in 1943, she earned her degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan in 1969. She launched her journalism career at Daily Sketch, where she gained popularity through her column Tiro, which tackled public and gender issues.

She pursued postgraduate studies in the United States, earning a PhD in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979.

Upon her return to Nigeria, she joined Daily Times as a Features Writer, later rising to become Group Features Editor and a member of the editorial board.

Rejecting gender stereotypes early in her career, she turned down a “Woman Editor” role, demanding to be assessed on merit. Her decision paid off, culminating in her leadership of National Concord where she was appointed Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief in 1986.

Under her leadership, the Concord Group expanded to publish up to 14 newspapers and magazines. During General Sani Abacha's military regime, soldiers stormed the Concord premises, destroyed presses, and the paper was proscribed for 18 months.

Despite this, she remained resolute: “I stayed committed to truth and justice,” she recalled in a 2001 interview. Her achievements extended beyond the newsroom.

She chaired the Nigerian Media Merit Award's inaugural Nominating Panel, served on Ogun State University’s advisory council, and was Chairperson of the CNN African Journalist Awards.

A recipient of the DAME Lifetime Achievement Award and an Eisenhower Fellowship, her legacy remains enduring.