Tinubu, Shettima under fire for ‘wasteful’ foreign trips

Opposition parties have criticised President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima over what they describe as excessive and wasteful foreign trips, raising concerns about governance gaps and economic mismanagement.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have condemned the leaders’ frequent travels, arguing that they show insensitivity to Nigeria’s economic struggles.

President Tinubu recently left for a two-week “working leave” in France on Wednesday, April 2, followed by Shettima’s trip to Senegal a day later for the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

CUPP National Secretary Peter Ahmeh warned that such simultaneous absences weaken governance.

“When one is not in town, the other should take over. But when both are away, there’s no one to manage the country’s affairs, creating gaps in the economy, security, and other sectors,” Ahmeh said.

He also questioned why Tinubu repeatedly visits France, asking if the country had become Nigeria’s “second home.”

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor accused Tinubu of prioritising personal needs over national governance.

“These travels show a lack of seriousness. The President and his vice are supposed to be serving Nigerians, not embarking on unnecessary trips,” he said.

Osadolor further suggested that Tinubu’s frequent trips may be linked to health concerns.

“He should be more open about his health. Nigerians deserve transparency,” he added.

NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, echoed similar sentiments, accusing the administration of leaving the country on “autopilot” amid economic hardship.

“The constant overseas travels, especially during times of crisis, send the wrong message. It feels like we’re on our own,” Johnson stated.

However, a senior government official, who spoke anonymously, dismissed the criticisms, insisting that the trips were necessary.

“Yes, the President and Vice President are out of the country for legitimate reasons. This has happened before, and the country did not grind to a halt,” the official said.