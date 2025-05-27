Tinubu seeks NASS approval for $21.5bn loan, ₦758bn pension bond

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the National Assembly's approval for a $21.5 billion external loan and a ₦757.98 billion domestic bond issuance aimed at revitalising critical sectors and settling longstanding pension liabilities.

The request was read on the Senate floor during plenary on Monday, May 26, and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts. A report is expected within two weeks.

According to Tinubu’s letter, the $21.5 billion loan will finance infrastructure, health, education, and water supply projects.

“This borrowing is necessary to bridge the infrastructure gap, enhance employment opportunities, and improve the standard of living for Nigerians,” the letter stated.

In a separate request, the President is seeking the Senate’s approval to issue ₦757.98 billion in Federal Government bonds.

The proceeds would be used to clear arrears under the Contributory Pension Scheme, fulfilling what Tinubu described as “a long-standing commitment to retired public servants.”

Tinubu is also seeking to raise an additional $2 billion from the domestic market to support investments across key economic sectors.

Earlier, a similar request was sent to the House of Representatives. The revised 2025–2026 borrowing plan includes $21.5 billion, €2.2 billion, ¥15 billion in Japanese yen, and a €65 billion grant.