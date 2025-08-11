Presidency responds as Tinubu’s absence from key events sparks health concerns

Concerns are mounting over President Bola Tinubu’s health following his absence from several high-profile state events, with insiders suggesting preparations may be underway for possible overseas medical care.

The Presidency, however, has firmly dismissed such claims as unfounded. Reports indicate that the President has been bedridden for several days, leading Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him at official engagements.

An Aso Rock source revealed that several of Tinubu’s scheduled activities have been cancelled since the start of the week, with his remaining agenda reportedly cleared for medical monitoring.

Responding to enquiries, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the claims as baseless.

“People just tell you all kinds of rumours that have no basis at all. He was in his office yesterday (5 August). I was with him. He came to work,” he said, according to an ICIR report.

Tinubu's Pattern of 'No Show'

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Tinubu’s last public appearance was on 1 August at the Progressive Media Summit in Abuja, where he encouraged young Nigerians in digital media to drive national progress.

He also recently hosted the victorious Super Falcons, but skipped a similar reception for the D’Tigress on 3 August, prompting speculation.

Despite his absence from public events, the Presidency has issued several statements, including an announcement on free healthcare for low-income retirees and condolences to Ghana over a tragic air crash.

Onanuga maintained that Tinubu remains active behind the scenes, stating: “Even today, he called me from the house and asked me to issue a statement.”

The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting was not held this week. Onanuga confirmed the postponement, adding: “There is no certain time for FEC… it can be held on any day.”