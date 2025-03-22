This is bad for Nigeria's image - Jonathan condemns suspension of Rivers officials

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has voiced strong opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of elected officials in Rivers State, warning that such actions could harm Nigeria’s reputation.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday at the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium, Jonathan expressed disappointment over the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly.

He criticised both the executive and legislative branches for decisions that, in his view, cast Nigeria in a negative light.

“These actions by key actors in the executive and legislative arms of government paint the country in a negative light,” said the former President.

Jonathan, while acknowledging that former presidents typically refrain from making political statements to avoid further tension, said he felt compelled to speak due to widespread calls from Nigerians, particularly as a notable figure from the Niger Delta.

He also lamented what he described as undue influence over the judiciary, arguing that such interference erodes public trust in the system.

Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing the ongoing political crisis between the governor and lawmakers as justification for the intervention.

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as the state’s administrator to manage governance for an initial six-month period.