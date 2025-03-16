Texas governor appionts Nigerian-born Kenneth Omoruyi to public accountancy board

In a significant move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Nigerian-born Kenneth Omoruyi to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, a body responsible for regulating certified public accountants (CPAs) in the state.

Omoruyi, a certified public accountant and managing partner at CKO CPAs & Advisors, brings a wealth of experience to the board. His appointment underscores his exceptional career trajectory from humble beginnings in Nigeria to becoming a respected leader in the U.S. accounting industry.

“This appointment is a profound honor,” Omoruyi stated. “I dedicate it to my mother, who instilled in me the value of financial management, and to my wife, whose encouragement has been instrumental.”

Born to a street food vendor in Nigeria, Omoruyi’s early exposure to financial discipline shaped his passion for accounting. He studied at the University of Benin before immigrating to the U.S., where he earned a Master of Science in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California and a Public Leadership Credential from Harvard Kennedy School.

Beyond his professional success, Omoruyi has been widely recognized for his contributions to the accounting profession. He received the CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 Award and the AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award. His dedication to public service was evident in his recent candidacy for Texas' 7th Congressional District.