Court frees teenage boy who stood before Peter Obi’s convoy in 2023

A Lagos magistrate court has ordered the release of Alabi Quadri, the teenager who gained national attention during the 2023 general elections for standing in front of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s convoy.

Quadri, who had been held for several months at Kirikiri Prison, appeared before the Apapa Magistrate Court on Thursday, April 17.

Magistrate Adetola Olorunfemi discharged the charges of conspiracy to commit felony and armed robbery, ruling that the 2023 viral figure had no case to answer.

His release followed legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who stated there was no evidence to support the allegations.

“There is no basis for prosecuting this boy. The evidence simply doesn’t exist,” the DPP’s statement concluded.

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, who has advocated for Quadri's release, said the teenager’s legal troubles stemmed not from criminal behaviour but from "long-standing resentment" among local area boys.

“His recent ordeal in the Nigerian prison system was not due to any serious criminal offence. “It was the result of targeted intimidation,” Effiong said.

Effiong also confirmed that the court date was originally set for April 28, 2025, but he and the DPP successfully requested an earlier hearing.

Quadri became a symbol of youthful courage during the tense pre-election period in 2023, drawing praise and concern after a video of him blocking Peter Obi’s convoy went viral on social media.