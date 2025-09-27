'With or without aid': How Africans are rewriting story of innovation at UNGA

At the 2025 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, African innovators stepped beyond participation and took centre stage, championing homegrown solutions to global challenges.

At a side event convened by eHealth Africa in partnership with Population Services International (PSI), the Population Council, and Reach Digital Health, leaders from across the continent gathered under the theme: “African-led Innovation: Shaping Sustainable Futures With or Without Aid.”

The discussion rejected the notion that Africa’s future is dependent on external support, instead showcasing local ingenuity and resilience.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Information and Civic Education, Chernor Bah, opened with a powerful call for ownership.

“For decades, aid has shaped health, innovation, and development in Africa—but often without African ownership at the centre,” he said.

“This is a new era—an era of designing our own future, where African ideas and creativity lead the way.”

African leaders and innovators at UNGA 2025 showcase homegrown solutions during an eHealth Africa side event in New York. [eHealth Africa/X]

Dr Ola Brown, founder of HealthCap Africa, highlighted the continent’s untapped potential.

“When we invest in healthcare innovation in Africa, we don’t just create a healthier continent—we create a healthier world,” she said, pointing to how global models of government-backed research have driven progress elsewhere.

For PSI Global President Michael Holscher, the real test of innovation lies in sustainability.

“Our projects have timelines. But beyond short-term results, the question always is: what happens when we leave? True sustainability rests in the ownership of stakeholders,” he noted.

Speakers stressed inclusivity, with Judith Bruce of the Population Council warning against overlooking vulnerable groups.

“Too often the word ‘community’ is represented by a handful of older men. But where are the adolescent girls? Where are the young women?” she asked.

Digital Health Solution. [Getty Images]

Jean Philbert Nsengimana of the Africa CDC urged health innovators to emulate fintech success stories, such as M-PESA.

“Africa has the solutions within. If aid comes, good. If not, we must—and can—move forward regardless,” he said.

For eHealth Africa, the gathering at UNGA was more than symbolic; it was a statement of confidence.

“Being here, you can really feel the energy around everything that’s happening,” said Atef Fawaz, the organisation’s Executive Director, in a post-panel interview.

“It’s exciting to meet partners who share the same mindset: localising innovation and reducing donor dependency. Africa will be among the top 20 emerging markets in the next two decades. This is the place to be. My message to the younger generation is: look into Africa, invest in Africa.”

His colleague, Ota Akhigbe, Director of Partnerships and Programmes at eHealth Africa, reflected on the growing influence of African leaders on the global stage.

“Africa is no longer just invited to the table—Africa is leading conversations. With visibility comes influence. We are not only creating solutions at home but also bringing them here to influence global conversations,” she said.