Nigeria faces most cyber attacks globally as Africa becomes hackers' top target

Nigeria has recorded the sharpest rise in cyberattacks globally, with a 67 percent year-on-year surge, as Africa becomes the most targeted region worldwide, according to the July 2025 Global Threat Intelligence Report by Check Point Software Technologies.

The report revealed that Nigerian organisations suffered an average of 6,101 cyberattacks per week in July, almost triple the global average of 1,947.

Kenya followed with 3,468 weekly attacks, Angola with 3,731, and South Africa with 2,113. Across the continent, organisations experienced an average of 3,374 weekly attacks, the highest figure globally.

Telecommunications, Government, and Financial Services were the most targeted sectors in Africa, followed by Energy and Utilities. Analysts attribute the surge to rapid digital transformation across the continent, which is outpacing the development of robust cybersecurity defences.

“While Africa rapidly rolls out digital strategies, its cybersecurity defences are lagging. Prevention-first strategies, powered by AI, are the only way to stay ahead,” said Lorna Hardie, Check Point’s Regional Director for Africa.

Globally, the Education sector was hardest hit, with 4,210 weekly attacks, followed by Government (2,577) and Healthcare (2,538).

The agriculture sector recorded the steepest increase, rising by 115 percent year-on-year. Ransomware incidents also rose sharply, with 487 cases in July, up 41 percent.

Three major groups, ilin (17 percent of cases), Akira (9 percent), and Play (6 percent), were behind most attacks. North America accounted for 56 percent of ransomware incidents, while Europe recorded 24 percent.

“These attacks are hitting every corner of the globe and every type of organisation,” warned Lotem Finkelstein, Check Point’s Director of Threat Intelligence.

