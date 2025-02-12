Taraba not bankrupt, IGR rose to ₦2 billion under Kefas – Commissioner Usman

Taraba is not bankrupt, Hajia Zainab Usman, the Commissioner for Information and Reorientation said on Wednesday.

Reacting to allegations of financial mismanagement and misappropriation against the state government, Usman said that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rose from ₦700 million at the start of the administration to over ₦2 billion by December 2024.

Usman, in a statement, dismissed the claims of alleged misappropriation of ₦100 billion as “outright falsehoods with no factual basis”.

She said:

rather than diverting funds, the administration has been servicing inherited loans while simultaneously executing major infrastructural projects.

Usman noted that the implementation of ₦70,000 new minimum wage was proof of the state’s financial stability.

The commissioner countered claims that no projects had been executed by the state government, listing several completed and ongoing infrastructure projects.

Usman highlighted significant progress in security, stating that “under Gov. Agbu Kefas, Taraba has become one of the safest states in Nigeria.”

Once plagued by insecurity, including banditry within Jalingo, Usman said the government has bolstered security efforts by providing patrol vehicles, logistics support, and intelligence resources for security agencies.

These measures, the government noted, have led to a drastic reduction in crime and restored confidence among residents and investors.