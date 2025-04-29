Sunny Ade’s daughter alleges abduction by brother - claims Juju legend is ‘working under duress’

A family dispute surrounding Nigerian juju music icon King Sunny Ade has sparked public concern after his daughter, Damilola Adeniyi Adegeye, accused her step-brother of abducting the legendary singer.

In a series of emotional Instagram stories, Damilola alleged that her father had been "kidnapped" by his manager, identified as her step-brother, Dayo, with the help of Dayo's mother, siblings Demola and Kenny, and a driver named Ade.

“King Sunny Ade has been kidnapped. The manager (Dayo) is the culprit along with his mother, brothers (Demola and Kenny) and his driver Ade,” Damilola wrote.

She further claimed the 77-year-old singer is being forced to work against his will.

READ ALSO: King Sunny Ade opens up on his relationship with Onyeka Onwenu

“He keeps working, but the family is not seeing the money. Bro D, stop booking the shows and let him rest, so he can take care of his family,” she said.

Despite his public appearances, Damilola insists that Sunny Ade’s actual location remains unknown to close family members.

“No one knows his whereabouts in the family, and everyone is looking for him,” she stated, accusing Dayo of “misleading the family.”

Calling it an “emergency,” she appealed to the Nigerian police and urged fans and event organisers not to engage the singer until the situation is clarified.

READ ALSO: Veteran singer wins N500m copyright lawsuit after 30 years

“Please don’t book him now. He is working under duress!”

As of press time, there has been no official response from Dayo or other members of the Adegeye family. The police have not issued a public statement either.