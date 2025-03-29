Stop relying on social media gossip - Presidency slams Atiku over EFCC witch-hunt claim

The presidency says its attention has been drawn to unfounded allegations by former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who claims to be the subject of an EFCC investigation regarding unsubstantiated financial dealings involving Lagos State.

“These claims, circulated through his media office, are false and reflect a troubling pattern of relying on social media gossip over substance,” Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Friday.

“It is disheartening that a politician of Atiku’s stature would lend credibility to baseless social media speculation to remain politically relevant,” Onanuga added.

He said President Bola Tinubu remained focused on addressing critical national challenges and advancing his administration’s agenda for Nigeria’s growth and stability.

The presidential aide said the president had neither the time nor the inclination to engage in petty political distractions.

“Atiku’s allegations are infantile and a transparent ploy to deflect from his political setbacks.

“His repeated attempts to drag the presidency and now the Lagos State government into fabricated controversies reveal a desperate bid for attention amid his fading attempt to cobble a coalition,” Onanuga said.

He stated that since his defeat in the 2023 presidential election, the former vice president had failed to rise to the dignified role of an elder statesman.

Onanuga said rather than contributing constructively to the national discourse, he had chosen the path of divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations.

“We urge Atiku Abubakar to redirect his energy toward initiatives that foster unity, economic progress, and democratic stability – qualities Nigeria urgently needs.“

Lastly, the former vice president should know that the EFCC, as an independent institution, operates within its statutory mandate without external influence.

” Any insinuation otherwise is a disservice to the agency’s professionalism and the rule of law.